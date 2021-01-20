Spector introduces new NS Dimension and NS Ethos bass lines

NAMM 2021 isn't taking place in the physical realm this year, but you'll find all the hottest January gear launches in our guide to the biggest guitar, amp and pedal releases of 2021 so far.

Spector has introduced two new series of bass guitars – the NS Dimension and NS Ethos.

Taking cues from Spector's flagship USA Series, the new models boast premium tone woods and cutting-edge electronics to deliver a new level of playability and tonality to Spector's existing range of bass guitars.

"The NS Dimension and NS Ethos series represent the future of Spector," said Global Brand Manager John Stippell, before adding: "These new instruments will allow bassists to reach new heights."

Spector NS Dimension Series

Image 1 of 2 Spector NS Dimension 5 in Haunted Moss Matte (Image credit: Spector) Image 2 of 2 Spector NS Dimension 4 in Super Faded Black Gloss (Image credit: Spector)

The NS Dimension series offers four-string and five-string models, which feature a lightweight swamp ash body and figured poplar burl top, along with a five-piece neck constructed from maple and wenge.

A 34"-36" multi-scale construction also features, as does a pair Fishman Fluence pickups, for improved playability, tonal versatility and noise-free operation.

In terms of aesthetic, the NS Dimensions models are available in two bold finishes - Haunted Moss Matte and Super Faded Black Gloss – and retail at $1,999 and $2,099, respectively.

Spector NS Ethos Series

Image 1 of 2 Spector NS Ethos 4 in Interstellar (Image credit: Spector) Image 2 of 2 Spector NS Ethos 5 in Super Faded Black (Image credit: Spector)

Elsewhere, the NS Ethos – a fresh take on the classic Spector design – features a solid maple body, figured poplar burl top, and comes in the equally striking Interstellar and Super Faded Back finishes.

Four and five-string versions of the NS Ethos are also available, this time featuring a more conventional 34" scale length.

Aguilar's AG-P and AG-J-HC pickups are utilized alongside the OBP-2 active preamp in the NS Ethos models, promising a wide range of usable tones and a striking mid-range presence.

Prices start at $1,799 and $1,899 for the four and five-string models, respectively.

Head over to Spector to find out more.