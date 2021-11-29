Get a Squier Bullet Strat, Tele or Mustang for only $149 in this bonkers Cyber Monday deal at Guitar Center

Cyber Monday is hotting up, and we're seeing some absolutely killer beginner guitar deals out there. And on our quest to pair aspiring guitarists with the instruments of their dreams, few deals have piqued our interest quite like this one.

Over at Guitar Center, for a limited time only, you can get your hands on an impressively appointed limited-edition Squier Bullet Stratocaster, Bullet Telecaster or Bullet Mustang for only $149.99. As they usually each boast a price tag of $189.99 that's a cool $40 or just over 20 percent off.

Each of these guitars boasts a lightweight poplar body, as well as a comfortable maple neck and Indian laurel fingerboard combo, making them ideal for younger players or students with smaller hands.

Most guitars priced this low usually sell out extremely fast, so if this sounds up your street, we implore to you to act quickly.

Bag one of the best beginner electric guitars on the market today for under $150. Boasting the classic and timeless Stratocaster body shape, this guitar is perfect for students and young players thanks to its lightweight poplar body, while a C-shape maple neck and Indian laurel fingerboard make for excellent comfort and playability. Get yours now at Guitar Center.

Whether you're a beginner or a more seasoned player looking to add a six-string to the guitar rack, the Squier Bullet Telecaster is a great option. With an lightweight poplar body, comfortable maple neck and Indian laurel fingerboard, Squier designed single-coil pickups and a price tag of only $149, what's not to love?

Available in a timeless Butterscotch Blonde finish, this Squier FSR Bullet Telecaster is both ultra-lightweight and super comfortable – perfect for students and younger players with smaller hands – thanks to its poplar body and C-shape maple neck. And in this killer Cyber Monday deal at Guitar Center, you can get it for $149.99. Don't hesitate.