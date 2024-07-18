“I’m not using conventional chord sequences but things that give me a fresh feeling and opportunities to improvise”: Steve Howe’s new solo album, Guitarscape, is a love letter to the instrument that has held his attention for so long

Guitarscape benefits from a fresh compositional outlook provided by writing on keyboards, and an instinctive songwriting partnership with his son, Dylan

Steve Howe
(Image credit: Joseph Branston)

Yes guitarist and prog rock legend, Steve Howe will release a new solo album, Guitarscape, on September 27. 

He’s described the record, which features 14 new original songs, as a “guitar masterclass” and it seems to be something of a love letter to the guitar. 

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.