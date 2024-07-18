“I’m not using conventional chord sequences but things that give me a fresh feeling and opportunities to improvise”: Steve Howe’s new solo album, Guitarscape, is a love letter to the instrument that has held his attention for so long

Yes guitarist and prog rock legend, Steve Howe will release a new solo album, Guitarscape, on September 27.

He’s described the record, which features 14 new original songs, as a “guitar masterclass” and it seems to be something of a love letter to the guitar.

“What I’m doing,” Howe says, “is focusing on what I do well and what I love to do.”

The record will see the versatile musician weaving through the host of styles he's made his own throughout his career, with Howe playing electric guitar, acoustic, pedal steel, bass, and keyboards. His son, Dylan, features on drums.

“I’ve utilized most of the colors, as I like to I think of my styles, and I’m always pleased when I hear them running through and it moves from a steel, maybe, to a Spanish guitar.

“I’m not using terribly conventional chord sequences but things that give me a fresh feeling and opportunities to improvise and stretch out as well as be melodic and make this a nice tuneful experience.”

Partnering with his son once more – much like Tom and Roman Morello have done with their new single – has proved fruitful, says Howe. He and Dylan “get on great and he seems to know what to play around my guitar, it’s almost instinctive. Dylan and I fit together really beautifully. We’ve had the chance to do this together, so it’s wonderful.”

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dylan first featured on his father's 1993 solo album, The Grand Scheme of Things, and has since played on 10 other albums with his dad, including 2020's Love Is.

While Howe is a revered guitar player – a commitment further underlined by the record’s love-it-or-hate-it title – he’s also keen to highlight how playing keyboards gave him a new outlook on composition.

“This album has given me the opportunity to do something different,” he explains. “I bought a Novatron Summit keyboard and found that it had a wealth of inspiring sounds. It gave me a golden opportunity to create chordal movements and structures that I thought were a bit different.

“I think differently on a keyboard, I don’t see the chords looking the same but then I had fun playing around with the guitar to see where that goes.

I’ve utilized most of the colors, as I like to I think of my styles, and I’m always pleased when I hear them running through Steve Howe

“I like doing things that are super fresh,” he concludes, “and this album says what I am today.”

Howe spoke to Guitar World last year and the veteran prog guitarist outlined what it takes to mastermind a prog institution.

“I’ve often said I’d rather be a Chet Atkins back-room guy, he said,” but added “I’m an opportunist, too. So, if the spotlight keeps falling on me, I’ll have to rise to the occasion.”

(Image credit: Steve Howe / HoweSound)

Steve Howe Guitarscape track list

1. Hail Storm (2.22) Spring Board (2.45) Distillations (1.48) Up Stream (3.17) Secret Mission (3.26) Passing Thoughts (2.36) Touch The Surface (3.21) Spring Rhyme (2.02) Equinox (3.04) Seesaw (2.12) Gone West (3.03) Suma (1.34) Spring Tide (2.41) Steel Breeze (2.57)

Guitarscape is available to pre-order (CD, vinyl, and Dolby Atmos) and pre-save via streaming services. To do so, head to Steve Howe’s Linkfire page.