Stream Tuesday's Live Interview Event with Tom Morello Right Here

BackStory Events and Guitar World invite you to join us for the live stream of our exclusive interview with legendary musician Tom Morello, co-founder of Rage Against The Machine, Audioslave and Prophets of Rage. The interview will take place at 11:30 a.m. EST this Tuesday, May 14, live from The Cutting Room in New York City.

We’ll talk about his recent release, The Atlas Underground, stories from the road and much more. Morello will be interviewed by author and journalist Brad Tolinski. The event is part of the BackStory Events online series and will be live streamed by Guitar World magazine.

To find out more, visit tommorello.com or backstoryevents.com.

The video will appear below once we go live.