Sweetwater advises ordering by December 15 to guarantee delivery of your festive gear in time for Christmas

So, we are a little over a week into December, which means we can legally start talking about Christmas, right? The big day will be here before you know it, so it really does pay to be organized. While it would be great if we could just leave all the gift buying to the man in red, the reality is, we need to be on the ball to ensure our presents arrive on time. Music retail giant Sweetwater has just announced that 5pm on December 15 is the recommended date and time by which you should order in-stock products to ensure they arrive in time for Christmas - and better yet, orders made before this time will benefit from their free Christmas delivery !

On the Sweetwater site, it states: "Order your in-stock products before 5 PM on December 15th with Sweetwater's fast, free shipping to allow more travel time for those precious parcels to arrive before Christmas."

Now, we know that as guitar players, we’re incredibly difficult to buy for, but don’t worry, Sweetwater has this covered as well. Their current Gifts That Rock promotion sees healthy bundle deals on everything from acoustic guitar strings, guitar stands and accessories, to discounts on iconic overdrive pedals and the best electric guitars under $500. So no matter your budget - or the recipient’s taste - you are sure to find the perfect gift to ensure you have a rocking festive period this year. If you need more inspiration, then be sure to check out our guide to the best Christmas gifts for guitar players .

We've scoured the Sweetwater site looking for what we believe are the best offers in town right now. For us, these deals offer fantastic value for money and are sure to make any guitar player’s Christmas dreams come true.

Gifts That Rock: Gifts for any budget Gifts That Rock: Gifts for any budget

Sweetwater has made choosing the right gift easy. Browse several price points - from gifts under $25 to gifts under $500 - and take advantage of fast shipping, personalized gear advice, easy payment options, and so much more!

Behringer HM300 Heavy Metal: $25 Behringer HM300 Heavy Metal: $25 , now $18.99

Can't afford the Boss HM-2W reissue? You can get pretty close with Behringer's obscenely affordable version of the beloved classic.

TC Electronic Ditto+ Looper: $149 TC Electronic Ditto+ Looper: $149 , now $74.49

TC Electronic’s Ditto looper pedal is an industry favorite. Having been a stalwart in the world of live looping for some time, this update to the Ditto - the Ditto+ - is a welcome one. Read the full TC Electronic Ditto+ review here.

Blackstar Studio 10 6L6, surf green: $729 Blackstar Studio 10 6L6, surf green: $729 , now $599

This compact, rock-solid combo – with its 6L6 power tube and Celestion Seventy-80 1x12” speaker – aims to give you classic American tube cleans, without breaking the bank, or your back. Save $130 on the amp at Sweetwater today.

Squier Classic Vibe Stratocaster '60s Squier Classic Vibe '60s Strat: Was $449 , $399

Surely one of the best Stratocaster deals around right now, this Olympic White-finished beauty is equipped with vintage-inspired pickups and hardware and is rarely discounted, making this a rare opportunity to secure a bargain.

Squier Classic Vibe '60s Esquire: $479.99 Squier Classic Vibe '60s Esquire: $479.99 , now $429.99

The Esquire is a legend in the world of electric guitar, and now you can get your hands on one for less than you ever thought was possible. This '60s Classic Vibe from Squier delivers the classic Esquire tone, feel and look, but with modern playability and durability.

Ernie Ball Slinky 3-pack: $3 off at Sweetwater Ernie Ball Slinky 3-pack: $3 off at Sweetwater

There's a reason Ernie Ball's Slinky strings are so ubiquitous. They combine stellar performance, durability, and sound at an always-impressive price point. Now, you can get a pack of three-string sets that you really can't go wrong with for $3 off at Sweetwater. The ultimate stocking stuffer!

Browse our expert buyer's guides for more gift ideas and treat the guitarist in your life to the best present they will receive all year.