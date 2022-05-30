Sweetwater’s Memorial Day sale is the place for pedal lovers with sizable discounts on Line 6, J Rockett Audio, Catalinbread, Supro and more

Well, Memorial Day is finally here, and that means the Memorial Day guitar sales are well and truly underway – and this latest offering from Sweetwater might just be the place to get your pedal fix. From now until the end of play tomorrow, you can bag sizable discounts on a range of effects pedals and accessories at Sweetwater (opens in new tab). So whether you’re looking for the ultimate overdrive, an epic delay, or even if you just fancy refreshing your electric guitar strings, you’ll be sure to find a deal to get excited about here.

Sweetwater's sale represents some of the biggest names in pedals, and we couldn’t be happier with what’s on offer. Here at Guitar World, we absolutely love the Line 6 DL4 Delay (opens in new tab). This classic delay pedal is arguably one of the most versatile stompboxes in the world and has found its way onto the ‘boards of rock icons – and right now, it has a whopping $100 slashed off the price. With the MkII just launched (check out our full Line 6 DL4 MkII review here) now's the time to bag a bargain on the original model.

(opens in new tab) Sweetwater: Pedals and accessories sale (opens in new tab)

Save big on a wide range of effects pedals and accessories this Memorial Day at Sweetwater. All the biggest names in music gear are represented with the likes of Ernie Ball, D’Addario, Line 6, J Rockett Audio, Catalinbread, Supro, and more on offer.

Fans of quirky and unmistakable sounds can rejoice, as there is currently 15% off a range of Earthquaker Devices pedals (opens in new tab) from the Plumes, Afterneath, Sea Machine, and many more. So, if you’ve thought your tone needs a shake-up, one of these pedals will undoubtedly do that. There is also a generous 15% off Revv pedals (opens in new tab) as well, which sees six of their famous stomps included. Other highlights include 15% off all Friedman (opens in new tab) and Morley pedals (opens in new tab), as well as $40 off the entire Vox Valvenergy range (opens in new tab).

Obviously, there are many more pedals on offer, as well as a range of strings (opens in new tab), capos (opens in new tab), stands (opens in new tab), and straps (opens in new tab). So we implore you to take a look for yourself and see what takes your fancy. This sale only runs until 31 May, so you’ll need to be quick!

Need help choosing the right pedal for you? Our buyer's guides are here to help