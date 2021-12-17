Taurus adds the IR loader-equipped Stomp-Head 7.Apogee to its line of pedal amps

Polish manufacturer Taurus has added another pedal amp to its product lineup, the Stomp Head 7.Apogee.
The Stomp Head 7.Apogee features an all-analog design based on Taurus's patented MTD (Master Tube Design) technology. The company promises the unit gives “more satisfaction than a whole lot of digital simulations”, while also including an onboard IR loader that can save up to 16 speaker profiles.
Compatible with a wide range of cabs, the Stomp Head 7.Apogee boasts an adjustable power stage, with settings for 90W, 40W, 20W and 12W. The power stage features a maximum range of 200W, allowing for optimal headroom of dynamics without distorting the power amp.
In addition, the unit features two channels, with Clean and Crunch tones residing on channel one and Overdrive on channel 2.
Controls include five footswitches – three for selecting between Clean, Crunch and Overdrive channel settings, and two for the amp's onboard Reverb and Boost, respectively. There's also a Servo knob, which is described by Taurus as an “analog enhancer”, with a switch for punching the effect in and out.
Additionally, the unit features a speaker simulation-equipped line output, which allows the player to send a DI signal either with an amp simulation or without, or with a combination of both.
The Stomp Head 7.Apogee is available now for €858 (approx. $970). For more info, head to Taurus Amplification.
The new unit joins Taurus's existing line of floor-based Stomp Head amps, and follows last year's feature-packed Stomp-Head 6.CE.