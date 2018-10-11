TesseracT Share Official Video for "Juno"

British progressive metal band TesseracT have shared the official video for "Juno." The track comes off their 2018 studio album, Sonder. The clip was created by Dark Fable Media and filmed in high-definition 4K.

Said TesseracT vocalist vocalist Dan Tomkins: "Writing the lyrics for this album was a cathartic experience and I feel that 'Juno' is probably the epitome of Sonder.

"We wanted to create a video that symbolized the realization of the constraints that are placed on life. 'Juno' is the embodiment of that feeling."

He continues: "Having worked with Dark Fable Media multiple times, I have grown to love what they do and how they operate. TesseracT have wanted to work with them for a long time now, so this video was a real joy to work on."

Bassist Amos Williams adds: "Technically, this was intense as we filmed everything at double speed to get a weird fantasy vibe that was still in time when replayed at normal speed. Of all the tracks we could have chosen to try this technique, 'Juno' is not the easiest. But, we think the results show for themselves it was worth it."

TesseracT will head out on the road in Europe with Between the Buried and Me and Plini in November.