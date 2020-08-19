The Virtual Guitar Show, a massive online gear-fest, is coming this September

The Virtual Guitar Show, a massive guitar and bass celebration hosted across MusicRadar.com in association with Guitar World, Guitarist, Guitar Techniques, Guitar Player, Bass Player and Total Guitar, is coming on September 25 and 26.

The event will be highlighted by artists including Guns N' Roses’ Richard Fortus, King Crimson’s Jakko Jakszyk, Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal, funk and R&B guitar phenom Cory Wong and much more.

In addition to exclusive exhibits from brands like Fender, Ibanez, Yamaha and Laney, the show will feature workshops for players of all levels, gear tips and tons of performances from the best and brightest in the world of guitar.

Additionally, there will be artist Q&As, masterclasses, exclusive gear reveals, demos and clinics from top makers and master builders.

And, best of all, it’s all free for anyone who wants to attend.

Keep an eye out for a slew of special one-off money saving deals, and stay tuned for Guitar World for additional updates.