TheGigRig debuts the G3, its next generation of pedalboard switching systems

In guitar circles, G3 usually refers to the Joe Satriani-fronted traveling virtuo-show, but you’ll need to make room in your lexicon for another: TheGigRig’s obscenely well-appointed new pedalboard switching systems.

The G3 is made up of four new products: the G3 itself, the G3 Atom, G3 Hub and G3 Extension Kit.

The G3 is the successor to the award-winning G2, and features 12 programmable true bypass mono effects loops, which can be grouped for up to six stereo effects.

For smaller pedalboards, the G3 Atom packs six loops, all of which can be mono or stereo via the use of TRS jacks.

Both units offer bright TFT LCD displays for easier visibility, and up to 99 presets, which can switch whatever combination of effects you should desire – or the unit can function in stompbox mode to turn single pedals on or off.

You can output your signal in full stereo, while there’s built-in wet/dry signal splitting to send different combinations of effects to different amps. There’s also the option of phase reversal and parallel signal paths.

True to form, TheGigRig mastermind Daniel Steinhardt has thought everything out, with a programmable VCA buffer on the input and VCA amplifier on the output, to adjust each preset’s gain and volume.

In a nice touch – as seen on the Wetter Box – the G3 also delivers delay and reverb trails when switching sounds, even from analog effects.

A new G3 iOS app allows you to store and edit backups and setlists to beam directly to the switcher via Bluetooth, and up to 15 MIDI PC and CC messages can be programmed per preset.

The rack-mountable G3 Hub, meanwhile, allows up to six(!) floor controllers be used in sync, while the G3 Extension Kit lets you keep your physical pedalboard off-stage but keep it controllable via the G3 onstage.

From these specs, it looks like Steinhardt has set a new standard in pedalboard-switching excellence, and accordingly, that comes at a price: $1,399/£1,095 for the G3 and $999/£799 for the G3 Atom, when they ship in mid-November 2020.

For more information, head to TheGigRig.