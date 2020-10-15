These 26 Prime Day guitar, amp, effects and accessory deals are still live

After 48 hours of insane deals and discounts, Prime Day is officially over for most people. But for us guitarists, there's still some epic price-slashing going on.
During the event we saw big savings on everything from guitars and effects, to Apple AirPods and and MacBook Pros. But if you missed the boat on a great deal, we're pleased to report that some of the Prime Day deals are still live today.
We've rounded up some of our favorites right here. Or you want to delve even deeper, there's a bigger list on our Prime Day guitar deals page.
If you're looking for something specific that's not on sale right now, it could be worth holding out for the Black Friday guitar deals, which are just a handful of weeks away.
Discounts
Musician's Friend's Rocktober sale - get savings of up to 20%
Musician's Friend is living up to its name with big sales across a wide range of products, with savings of up to 20%. For coupon-eligible products, be sure to apply the in-cart code: rocktober.View Deal
Sweetwater's Prime Time Deals sale - get savings of up to 50%
Sweetwater's always a top-notch source of great guitar deals, and this Prime Day, the company hasn't disappointed. Right now, you can save up to 50% on nearly 600 products across its entire range. So what are ya waiting for?View Deal
Save on tons of items with Guitar Center's Guitar-A-Thon
Guitar Center is aiming to make everyone's fall a bit brighter with its month-long Guitar-A-Thon. Take a look, and save big on hundreds of guitars, pedals and more until October 28!
View Deal
Electric guitars
Epiphone Les Paul Special II Plus: only $194.65
With a flamed maple top over a thin-profile mahogany body, a smooth 22-fret rosewood fingerboard and a pair of Epiphone open-coil humbuckers, this guitar provides sizzle, snarl and superb playability, to boot. Be sure to use the coupon code 'rocktober' at the checkout for 15% off.View Deal
G&L Limited Edition Tribute ASAT Classic Bluesboy: 25% off!
Besides its beautiful Turquoise Mist finish, this limited-edition single-cut is notable for its humbucker/single-coil pairing, yielding toasty neck tones and snappy bridge spank. Just $336.75 when you use the coupon code rocktober at checkout.View Deal
Fender Road Worn ’50s Tele (Metallic Purple):
$1,099, $899
Just look at it: this relic’d Metallic Purple stunner is a verified rarity on the Telecaster market, and with $200 slashed off the asking price, it’s a damn good deal to boot. Two Tex-Mex single coils, a three-saddle bridge and Road Worn maple neck seal this particularly good deal.View Deal
Save $150 on Gretsch's Streamliner G2420T
Featuring Gretsch's BroadTron humbucking pickups, a 12"-radius rosewood fingerboard with pearloid block inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets, plus a Bigsby-licensed B60 vibrato tailpiece, the G2420T is stylish in both looks and sound.View Deal
Squier Limited-Edition Bullet Telecaster: now only $149.99
In the market for your first electric guitar? You won't go far wrong with a Squier Bullet Tele. Featuring a basswood body, ergonomic C-shaped neck and effortlessly playable Indian laurel fingerboard, this guitar will keep you playing comfortably for hours on end.View Deal
ESP LTD M-400:
was $799, now only $449.99
Save almost $350 on this incredibly well-spec'd electric guitar. With a mahogany body, three-piece maple neck and Seymour Duncan humbuckers, the M-400 has the looks, the tones, and the effortless playability factor.View Deal
Acoustic guitars
Martin Dreadnought 000X1AE acoustic:
$599 $499
This gig-ready mid-range acoustic-electric guitar is ready for the stage, with a solid spruce top and in-built Fishman preamp. This is a bargain on a genuine Martin acoustic.View Deal
Epiphone Hummingbird Performer PRO: only $399.99
Get your hands on this beautiful-sounding, gorgeously decorated acoustic-electric for $50 during Amazon Prime Day. With a mahogany body, solid sitka spruce top, pau ferro fingerboard and Fishman electronics, this guitar's a truly reliable workhorse.View Deal
Save $50 on Yamaha's FX335C Dreadnought acoustic-electric
With a spruce top and nato back and sides, single cutaway for easy upper-fret access, rosewood fingerboard and piezo pickup system, there's few better options in the sub-$200 acoustic guitar market.View Deal
Save $50 on Yamaha's FX335C Dreadnought acoustic-electric
With a spruce top and nato back and sides, single cutaway for easy upper-fret access, rosewood fingerboard and piezo pickup system, there's few better options in the sub-$200 acoustic guitar market.View Deal
Bass guitars
Fender Player Precision Bass, Ocean Turquoise:
$725 $599
Not only can you not get this especially stunning example of a Precision Bass anywhere but Guitar Center, but it’s available with a tidy $125 knocked off the asking price. Classic P-Bass looks and playability should make this a shoo-in for your bass collection.View Deal
Sterling by Music Man S.U.B. StingRay Bass in Black: $70 off
Featuring a low-noise humbucking pickup, 2-Band EQ, a 9V powered active preamp and individual Volume Hi and Low Cut/Boost controls, this gorgeous bass both sounds and looks like a top-grade instrument - and for $229, down $70 from its usual $299, is an absolute steal right now at Guitar Center.View Deal
Amps
Blackstar Studio 10 KT88:
was $549.99, now $399.99
Loaded with Blackstar's proprietary ISF circuitry, an FX loop, onboard reverb, toggleable overdrive and loads more, this astonishingly priced workhorse combo is perfect for any setting. Pick it up today from Sweetwater.View Deal
Strings & accessories
Get three packs of Ernie Ball Regular Slinkys for just $9.99
No other string set on the market has the perfect blend of durability, performance, sound and price that Ernie Ball's Regular Slinky set brings to the table. Get three packs of these ultra-dependable strings for just $9.99 now.View Deal
Get 2 packs of these quality acoustic guitar strings for $14.99
Reinvigorate your acoustic guitar's sound with a fresh set of strings. This 12 - 53 gauge set delivers a warm, bright and balanced tone that lasts. Oh, and you get two packs with this deal, so you won't need to buy new strings again for a while – depending on how much you play, of course...View Deal
Mogami 18 ft Guitar Cable Straight to Right Angle: $32.79
At an affordable price point, this hand-assembled, performance-tested cable is a monstrous 18 feet long, perfect for small to medium stage settings.View Deal
D'Addario Equinox Headstock tuner: only $14.99
This super-precise, ultra-portable headstock tuner will serve your tuning needs for ages to come. With a highly sensitive vibration-detecting piezo sensor, you'll get accurate tuning readings every time.View Deal
Recording
Positive Grid BIAS FX Elite 2 plugin:
$299 $179
One of the very best all-in-one amp modeling software solutions for recording guitarists is now heavily discounted. With 100 amps, 100 effects, 18 rack processors, 18 modeled guitars and tons more, this is perhaps one of the best-value deals to land this Prime Day.View Deal
IK Multimedia Axe I/O Solo:
$249 $199 at Sweetwater
Become a guitar recording pro with this compact yet fully featured guitar audio interface, which packs IK Multimedia's smart Z-Tone impedance control. It's currently available for just $199, with a $50 saving on the original price.View Deal
Effects
Boss ME-80 Multi-Effects Pedal:
$299 $249 at Guitar Center
Positively crammed with killer-sounding Boss effects and amp models, the ME-80 is one of the best budget multi-effects pedals you can buy. And now with $50 off at Guitar Center, it could be one of the best FX deals this Prime Day.View Deal
TC Electronic Flashback Mini Delay pedal |
$119, now $99
No matter how cramped your pedalboard, you can find room for this teeny delay pedal – and thanks to TC’s TonePrint technology, it can handle just about any delay sound you can think up, too. It's available with $20 off at Sweetwater.View Deal
Laptops & headphones
MacBook Pro 16-inch – 16GB RAM, 512GB, 2.6GHz Intel Core i7
Was $2,399 | Now $2,079 | Save $300
While this is the basic spec of the new 16-inch model, it's still more than capable and would sit comfortably at the heart of any studio rig. Right now this model is available with $300 off.View Deal
AirPods w/wired charging case | $159.99, now $114.99
This is the lowest-price AirPods deal out there right now! If you don't mind plugging your case into the mains to charge, these AirPods are loaded with the same tech as the 2nd gen AirPod apart from wireless charging.View Deal
Live guitar sales: Quick links
- Guitar Center | Check out the HUGE Guitar-a-thon sale
- Sweetwater | Shop their huge Prime-Time deals event
- Musician's Friend | It's Rocktober! Save up to 25% on guitar gear
- Sam Ash | Take a trip to the Sam Ash outlet
- Zzounds | View all the special offers on guitar gear