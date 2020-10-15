These 26 Prime Day guitar, amp, effects and accessory deals are still live

After 48 hours of insane deals and discounts, Prime Day is officially over for most people. But for us guitarists, there's still some epic price-slashing going on.

During the event we saw big savings on everything from guitars and effects, to Apple AirPods and and MacBook Pros. But if you missed the boat on a great deal, we're pleased to report that some of the Prime Day deals are still live today.

We've rounded up some of our favorites right here. Or you want to delve even deeper, there's a bigger list on our Prime Day guitar deals page.

If you're looking for something specific that's not on sale right now, it could be worth holding out for the Black Friday guitar deals, which are just a handful of weeks away.

Discounts

Sweetwater's Prime Time Deals sale - get savings of up to 50%

Sweetwater's always a top-notch source of great guitar deals, and this Prime Day, the company hasn't disappointed. Right now, you can save up to 50% on nearly 600 products across its entire range. So what are ya waiting for?View Deal

Save on tons of items with Guitar Center's Guitar-A-Thon

Guitar Center is aiming to make everyone's fall a bit brighter with its month-long Guitar-A-Thon. Take a look, and save big on hundreds of guitars, pedals and more until October 28!

View Deal

Electric guitars

Epiphone Les Paul Special II Plus: only $194.65

With a flamed maple top over a thin-profile mahogany body, a smooth 22-fret rosewood fingerboard and a pair of Epiphone open-coil humbuckers, this guitar provides sizzle, snarl and superb playability, to boot. Be sure to use the coupon code 'rocktober' at the checkout for 15% off.View Deal

G&L Limited Edition Tribute ASAT Classic Bluesboy: 25% off!

Besides its beautiful Turquoise Mist finish, this limited-edition single-cut is notable for its humbucker/single-coil pairing, yielding toasty neck tones and snappy bridge spank. Just $336.75 when you use the coupon code rocktober at checkout.View Deal

Fender Road Worn ’50s Tele (Metallic Purple): $1,099, $899

Just look at it: this relic’d Metallic Purple stunner is a verified rarity on the Telecaster market, and with $200 slashed off the asking price, it’s a damn good deal to boot. Two Tex-Mex single coils, a three-saddle bridge and Road Worn maple neck seal this particularly good deal.View Deal

Save $150 on Gretsch's Streamliner G2420T

Featuring Gretsch's BroadTron humbucking pickups, a 12"-radius rosewood fingerboard with pearloid block inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets, plus a Bigsby-licensed B60 vibrato tailpiece, the G2420T is stylish in both looks and sound.View Deal

Squier Limited-Edition Bullet Telecaster: now only $149.99

In the market for your first electric guitar? You won't go far wrong with a Squier Bullet Tele. Featuring a basswood body, ergonomic C-shaped neck and effortlessly playable Indian laurel fingerboard, this guitar will keep you playing comfortably for hours on end.View Deal

Acoustic guitars

Martin Dreadnought 000X1AE acoustic: $599 $499

This gig-ready mid-range acoustic-electric guitar is ready for the stage, with a solid spruce top and in-built Fishman preamp. This is a bargain on a genuine Martin acoustic.View Deal

Epiphone Hummingbird Performer PRO: only $399.99

Get your hands on this beautiful-sounding, gorgeously decorated acoustic-electric for $50 during Amazon Prime Day. With a mahogany body, solid sitka spruce top, pau ferro fingerboard and Fishman electronics, this guitar's a truly reliable workhorse.View Deal

Bass guitars

Fender Player Precision Bass, Ocean Turquoise: $725 $599

Not only can you not get this especially stunning example of a Precision Bass anywhere but Guitar Center, but it’s available with a tidy $125 knocked off the asking price. Classic P-Bass looks and playability should make this a shoo-in for your bass collection.View Deal

Sterling by Music Man S.U.B. StingRay Bass in Black: $70 off

Featuring a low-noise humbucking pickup, 2-Band EQ, a 9V powered active preamp and individual Volume Hi and Low Cut/Boost controls, this gorgeous bass both sounds and looks like a top-grade instrument - and for $229, down $70 from its usual $299, is an absolute steal right now at Guitar Center.View Deal

Amps

Blackstar Studio 10 KT88: was $549.99 , now $399.99

Loaded with Blackstar's proprietary ISF circuitry, an FX loop, onboard reverb, toggleable overdrive and loads more, this astonishingly priced workhorse combo is perfect for any setting. Pick it up today from Sweetwater.View Deal

Strings & accessories

Get 2 packs of these quality acoustic guitar strings for $14.99

Reinvigorate your acoustic guitar's sound with a fresh set of strings. This 12 - 53 gauge set delivers a warm, bright and balanced tone that lasts. Oh, and you get two packs with this deal, so you won't need to buy new strings again for a while – depending on how much you play, of course...View Deal

D'Addario Equinox Headstock tuner: only $14.99

This super-precise, ultra-portable headstock tuner will serve your tuning needs for ages to come. With a highly sensitive vibration-detecting piezo sensor, you'll get accurate tuning readings every time.View Deal

Recording

Positive Grid BIAS FX Elite 2 plugin: $299 $179

One of the very best all-in-one amp modeling software solutions for recording guitarists is now heavily discounted. With 100 amps, 100 effects, 18 rack processors, 18 modeled guitars and tons more, this is perhaps one of the best-value deals to land this Prime Day.View Deal

IK Multimedia Axe I/O Solo: $249 $199 at Sweetwater

Become a guitar recording pro with this compact yet fully featured guitar audio interface, which packs IK Multimedia's smart Z-Tone impedance control. It's currently available for just $199, with a $50 saving on the original price.View Deal

Effects

Boss ME-80 Multi-Effects Pedal: $299 $249 at Guitar Center

Positively crammed with killer-sounding Boss effects and amp models, the ME-80 is one of the best budget multi-effects pedals you can buy. And now with $50 off at Guitar Center, it could be one of the best FX deals this Prime Day.View Deal

TC Electronic Flashback Mini Delay pedal | $119, now $99

No matter how cramped your pedalboard, you can find room for this teeny delay pedal – and thanks to TC’s TonePrint technology, it can handle just about any delay sound you can think up, too. It's available with $20 off at Sweetwater.View Deal

Laptops & headphones