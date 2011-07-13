Trivium Streaming New Song, "Inception of the End"

Trivium are now streaming a new song, "Inception of the End," online. The track can be heard below.

"Inception" is taken from the band's forthcoming new album, In Waves, which will be released on August 9 via Roadrunner Records.

Trivium recently released a video for the title track from In Waves, which you can watch here.

You can also stream the new track "Dusk Dismantled" at this location.

The follow-up to 2008's Shogun, In Waves was recorded primarily at Paint It Black Studios in Orlando, Florida.