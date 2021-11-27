Save up to $160 on Sterling by Music Man StingRay basses over at Guitar Center this Black Friday

The team here at Guitar World HQ are searching the web to find the best Black Friday guitar deals out there right now, and this is one of the most noteworthy we've seen so far.

Over at Guitar Center, you can save up to $160 on a new Sterling by Music Man StingRay bass guitar while stocks last. Up for grabs are a five-string, double-humbucker-equipped Ray5HH, and two four-string models, kitted out with single- and double-humbucker configurations, respectively.

Aside from their differing pickup layouts, each of these basses features a similar set of specs, including a well-rounded basswood body, ultra-playable maple fingerboard and jatoba fingerboard and sleek chrome-colored hardware.

We stress that these are some of the best bass guitar deals we've seen so far this Black Friday, so we don't expect them to be around for long. So if you're interested, head over to Guitar Center now.

Sterling by Music Man StingRay Ray5HH: save $160 Sterling by Music Man StingRay Ray5HH: save $160

If you're in the market for a five-string bass, you won't go far wrong with the Ray5HH. Kitted out with a pair of Sterling by Music Man-designed humbuckers and a five-way selector switch, this bass offers a wealth of available tones, which are enhanced by the combination of a basswood body and an ultra-playable bolt-on maple neck and jatoba fingerboard. And you can save a whopping 36% on it right now.

Sterling by Music Man StingRay Ray4: save $100 Sterling by Music Man StingRay Ray4: save $100

Boasting a rich-sounding basswood body, super-playable maple neck and 21-fret jatoba fingerboard, this bass has the specs to get you well on your way as a beginner bassist. While it sports a singular humbucker, a two-band EQ allows for the crafting of plenty of tonal possibilities. And at $249.99, you can't go far wrong.