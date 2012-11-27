Video: Soundgarden Perform "By Crooked Steps" on 'Kimmel'

Last night, Soundgarden hit the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, ripping through two cuts from their latest opus, King Animal. You can watch footage of the band performing "By Crooked Steps" and "Been Away Too Long" below.

"It was just a matter of time before we got in a room together to jam," guitarist Kim Thayil recently told Guitar World of the band's 2010 reunion. "And that was fun. It went well. So it was, 'Let's play a show.' And through performing and rehearsing, we naturally jammed and improvised and introduced riffs and ideas to one another. That stimulated the interest in writing and recording together. And now here we are."

