Warwick unveils new limited-edition Natural Oil-finished Teambuilt and Masterbuilt basses for 2021

Warwick has announced new limited-edition Natural Oil-finished additions to its Teambuilt and Masterbuilt bass guitar ranges for 2021.

Both available in four- and five-string configurations, the Pro Series Streamer LX joins the Teambuilt line, while the Streamer Stage I joins the Masterbuilt range.

Teambuilt Pro Series Streamer LX

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Warwick) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Warwick) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Warwick) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Warwick)

The Pro Series Streamer LX boasts a solid black korina body, bolt-on four-piece roasted flame maple neck with Ekanga veneer stripes and a 24-brass-fret pau ferro fingerboard with abalone dot inlays.

Other features include passive Bartolini soapbar pickups – with controls for volume, a three-band EQ and a three-way selector switch – a body-matched headstock with Warwick's logo in abalone, a Just-A-Nut III Tedur nut, Invisible Fret Technology and a Warwick 2-Piece 3D bridge and tailpiece.

Both four- and five-string versions of the Pro Series Streamer LX share these specs, with the exception of fretboard radius – the four-string's is 20" while the five-string's is 26" – and a marginal 0.2kg difference in weight.

Masterbuilt Streamer Stage I

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Warwick) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Warwick) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Warwick) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Warwick)

The Masterbuilt Streamer Stage I features an '80s-style thin-curved black korina body, four-piece high-grade roasted flamed maple neck with Ekanga veneer stripes, 24-fret pau ferro fingerboard and body-matched headstock with Warwick's logo in abalone.

Electronics come by way of a pair of Bartolini soapbar pickups, controlled via volume pots, a three-band EQ (Bass, Mid and Treble), and a three-way Midrange switch, which sets the frequency band for the Mid knob at either 250Hz, 500Hz or 800Hz.

Other features include Graph Tech Ratio machine heads with fingerboard-matching pau ferro pegs, Warwick S-Security locks, a Warwick 2-Piece 3D brass bridge and tailpiece and black hardware.

Like the Teambuilt Pro Series Streamer LX, the four- and five-string versions of the Masterbuilt Streamer Stage I feature fingerboard radiuses of 20" and 26", respectively.

These basses will be available by mid-May 2021, with only 100 of the Teambuilt Pro Series Streamer LX four- and five-strings and 25 of the Masterbuilt Streamer Stage I four- and five-strings up for grabs worldwide.

For more information, head to Warwick.