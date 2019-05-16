Trending

Watch Steve Vai Invite Guitarists to Vai Academy 5.0

Returning to Glen Cove, N.Y. for its fifth year, Vai Academy 5.0 will feature Joe Satriani, Andy Timmons, Devin Townsend, Larry Mitchell, Plini and more.

Steve Vai's annual four-day-and-night guitar extravaganza, Vai Academy 5.0, will return to The Mansion at Glen Cove in Long Island, N.Y. over July 29 - August 2, 2019. Above, watch him take a break from studying up his Vaideology book to plug the event. 

Featuring Vai himself leading classes and workshops, the event will also include appearances from six-string legends such as Joe Satriani, Andy Timmons, Devin Townsend, Larry Mitchell, Plini and more. Vai Academy 5.0's schedule features wide range of guitar-related activities to improve your chops, including a special focus on signal path, effects and sound sculpting. 

Vai Academy 5.0 is an event for players and music-lovers of all ages, levels, interests and tastes. Whether you are a master player, a beginner, or just an enthusiastic fan, the four day program offers activities and workshops for you. The environment is non-competitive and is strictly about immersing oneself in the joys of music and the lovely surroundings. 

"One thing that I think makes Vai Academy so special is that I jam with each and every attendee," Vai shares. "This might be my favorite aspect of the camp. Connecting with another person on a musical level is an intimate space I love embracing. We musicians are always learning something on some level, and I believe I learn something every time I jam with a student, no matter what level they are at. I can make music with someone even if they show up with a dime and a rubber band." 

To register or find out more, head over to vaiacademy.com