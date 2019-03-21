Watch Tommy Emmanuel & John Knowles Play “Somewhere"

A few weeks back, two phenomenal, Chet Atkins-certified guitar players stopped by for a visit.

Tommy Emmanuel and John Knowles—hot on the heels of their new collaborative instrumental album, Heart Songs—came by our studio to treat us to a spellbinding performance of two of the album's highlights.

You can watch the second of the two performances, the duo's lovely take on the West Side Story song, "Somewhere," above. Just as they did before, the duo followed up their incredible performance with a detailed breakdown of their arrangement of the song, and the techniques they used for it.

To watch the duo perform and break down the Don Gibson classic, “I Can’t Stop Loving You,” step right this way.

For more information on Heart Songs, head on over to TommyEmmanuel.com.