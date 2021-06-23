Waves is offering 50% off all plugins in this Prime Day-smashing deal

There aren’t many companies that can boast as comprehensive a library of plugins as Waves, and there are even fewer who offer discounts this colossal: the esteemed FX company is offering a whopping 50% off all its plugins in one of this year’s best Prime Day guitar deals.

For guitarists, that’s very, very good news indeed. That means you could get yourself a comprehensive modeling suite, such as Waves GT3 or PRS SuperModels for as little as $29, while FX staples such as the CLA-76 Compressor and Renaissance Axx can also be had for under $30.

To take advantage of this killer deal, load up your cart with your chosen plugins and use the code HALF to get the discount. Even better, spending $50 nets you one free plugin, $90 gets two, and $120 lands you three free – these free options will be emailed to you once you make your purchase.

Save 50% on Waves plugins, get up to three plugins for FREE!

Use the coupon code HALF when you checkout to get your 50% discount on plugins and bundles. Spend $50 or more and you'll receive an email after checkout to select your FREE plugin (any plugin with a “with coupon” price of up to $29.99). Spend over $90 and you can make that two, or over $120 for THREE FREE PLUGINS! View Deal

In short, this is a ridiculous deal and we’d advise you don’t miss out – we’ve rounded up some of our favorite plugins below.

Waves guitar tone/amp modelling plugins deals

Waves GTR3, save 73%: Was $129, now $29.99

With emulations of Fender, Marshall, Mesa/Boogie, Vox and more, GTR3 includes over 30 guitar and bass amps, 30 cabs and 25 stompboxes for you to get your hands - and tone - dirty with. For just under $30, we can’t think of a better go-to tone library.View Deal

Waves PRS SuperModels, save 72%: Was $129, now $35.99

If you know of Paul Reed Smith, you’ll know that the PRS founder and company boss is unflinching in his quest for perfection from the instruments and amps which bear his name. With the Waves/PRS SuperModels collection, you get emulations of the PRS Archon, Dallas and Blue Sierra/V9 amps.View Deal

Waves GTR Solo, save 51%: Was $49, now $29.99

If, for some reason, the GTR3 doesn’t seem like an amazing deal then you could try the GTR Solo plugin instead. Picking from the same pool of names as its more advanced counterpart, GTR Solo gives you a selection of 10 amps, 10 cabs and 13 stompboxes including distortion, modulation and ambient effects. Get it in your cart now and you’ll pay $29.99.View Deal

Waves CLA Guitars, save 70%: Was $99, now $29.99

Fact: Chris Lorde-Alge has mixed a lot of your favorite modern rock albums. Here, you can apply the CLA gold to your own recordings. There’s no amp modeling, this plugin is focused on the mixing side of music creation with easy-to-use compression, EQ, ambience and pitch controls based on Chris’ processing chain and techniques. $30 for a veneer of a Grammy Award-winning mix engineer? Get clicking.View Deal

Waves CLA Unplugged, save 70%: Was $99, now $27.99

Acoustic guitars are difficult to get right, but once again, Chris Lorde-Alge is delivering a solution with Waves. You get a simple GUI with smooth EQ, compression, dual reverbs and delay sliders, all tailored to making your acoustic guitar tracks sound as good as they possibly can!View Deal

Waves studio classic emulation plugins discounts

Waves Scheps 73, save 82%: Was $199, now $29.99

Remember that film where Dave Grohl told us all about his Neve mixing console? You can get that sound in your computer, right now, on as many channels as your machine will handle for $29.99. The Neve 1073 EQ and preamp is a stone cold studio classic, and this is mix engineer Andrew Schep’s (RHCP, Black Sabbath, Metallica) take on it. Add the Neve sound to your project now!View Deal

Waves SSL G-Channel, save 86%: Was $249, now $35.99

SSL revolutionized the large-format mixing console with its SL 4000 series desks. Now, you can get your own channel strip featuring models of the filtering, EQ, compression and expander/gate found on every channel. You’ll use it on everything, and wonder how you did without it.View Deal