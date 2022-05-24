What’s the greatest guitar album of the 00s?

Is it Songs For The Deaf? Iowa? Black Holes And Revelations? Lateralus? Or is it… Is This It?! Vote now to help us decide!

Total Guitar needs your votes to decide the greatest guitar albums of all time.

You voted in your thousands for your favourite albums of the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s. So now we come to the 00s…

It was a decade in which a new generation of American alternative rock bands emerged – The Strokes with Is This It, The White Stripes with Elephant, and Kings Of Leon with Youth And Young Manhood.

Young British bands also made their mark – Muse with Origin Of Symmetry, Absolution and Black Holes And Revelations, Biffy Clyro with Puzzle, Arctic Monkeys with Whatever You Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not

New guitar heroes rose to prominence – John Mayer with Continuum and Joe Bonamassa with Sloe Gin and The Ballad Of John Henry.

Heavy music was redefined in albums such as Slipknot’s Iowa, Tool’s Lateralus, Queens Of The Stone Age’s Rated R and Songs For The Deaf, System Of A Down’s Toxicity, Mastodon’s Leviathan and Meshuggah’s obZen.

And out of the blue came the surprise hit of the decade – The Darkness’ Permission To Land.

So get voting now! You can vote for as many albums as you like, and if you don't see your favourite, simply add it into the 'other' category and we’ll make sure to count it. 

The results of the poll will be revealed in issue 360 of Total Guitar, published on July 1.

 

