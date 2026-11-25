With the holiday downtime fast approaching, having a bunch of quality TV queued up is never a bad idea – and Paramount+ is not only a great destination for music docs and movies, but it’s also currently running a Black Friday offer that will make stocking your watchlist remarkably cheap. The up to 75% off deal starts at just $2.99 a month for your first two months.

The subscription opens the door to blockbuster movies and heavy-hitting series like MobLand, Dexter: Resurrection, and South Park, alongside a surprisingly deep catalog of music documentaries and specials worth your time.

Leading the music side of things is Ozzy: No Escape from Now, a must-watch for Black Sabbath diehards. Charting the last 6 years of his life as he battled declining health, cameras follow the Prince of Darkness as he prepares for his final bow at last year’s emotional Back To The Beginning farewell show in Birmingham, England. It’s a feast for guitar players too, featuring contributions from luminaries including Tony Iommi, Zakk Wylde, Tom Morello and Slash.

Paramount+ Black Friday deal: Save up to 75%

🇺🇸 In the US: Grab either Essential or Premium subscriptions for $2.99 a month over your first two months, after which standard billing kicks in at $8.99 and $13.99 a month respectively (plus tax where applicable). The Premium tier adds Showtime into the mix and eliminates ads from on-demand titles, though live TV feeds still include commercial breaks. 🇬🇧 In the UK: The Standard tier dips to £2.50 a month for two months before reverting to £9.99, while Premium drops to £3.25 a month (then £12.99 thereafter). Standard covers ad-free on-demand viewing in Full HD on two screens simultaneously, whereas Premium upgrades you to 4K, Dolby Atmos on compatible gear and titles, and four simultaneous streams.

For anyone who still pines for the glory days of big hair and Spandex, the three-part series Nöthin’ But a Good Time: The Uncensored Story of ’80s Hair Metal is an unfiltered look at the bands that ruled LA’s Sunset Strip. Then, switching gears to the low end, Rush frontman Geddy Lee takes the helm for Geddy Lee Asks: Are Bass Players Human Too?, trading stories with fellow four-string heavyweights like Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic, Hole’s Melissa Auf der Maur, and Primus’s Les Claypool.

Movie night is well covered, too. UK subscribers can queue up a riff-heavy double feature with School of Rock and Wayne’s World, then finish the evening on a high note with the Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. Meanwhile, US viewers have access to Bob Marley: One Love, tracing the life and legacy of the late reggae icon.

You have until Monday, November 30 to claim the discount, giving you the rest of the week to pull the trigger. Since both US plans share the exact same $2.99 intro price, going straight for Premium is a no-brainer – just remember to set a calendar reminder before the regular renewal rate hits. Across the pond, the 75% two-month discount knocks UK Standard and Premium plans down to £2.50 and £3.50 a month respectively.

And best of all? There are no strings attached: you can cancel at any point, watch everything on your list, and walk away before full pricing resumes. Just don’t tell them we told you.

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