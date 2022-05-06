What's the greatest guitar album of the 60s?

Is it Are You Experienced? Revolver? Led Zeppelin II? Beggars Banquet? Or will an obscure cult classic come out on top? Help us decide!

Attention all guitarists! Total Guitar needs your votes to decide the greatest guitar albums of all time. In the coming days, we’ll be focusing on every decade from the 70s through to the 2010s. But first, we go way back in time to the 60s. 

There are countless classics to choose from – from Jimi Hendrix, The Beatles, Led Zeppelin and the Rolling Stones to The Who, Nick Drake, Joni Mitchell and B.B. King. 

So get voting now! You can vote for as many albums as you like, and if you don’t see your favourite on our list, simply add it into the ‘Other’ box at the bottom. Every vote counts and we promise to count every one of ’em! 

The results of the poll will be revealed in issue 360 of Total Guitar, published in the UK on July 1.

