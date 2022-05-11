What's the greatest guitar album of the 70s?

Total Guitar wants your votes for the greatest guitar albums of all time.

In the coming days we’ll be focusing on every other decade from the 80s to the 2010s.

But now we focus on the '70s, a decade when superstar acts such as Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd ruled the world, before the punk revolution kicked in.

There are so many '70s classics to choose from. Zeppelin and Floyd were in their pomp, as were The Rolling Stones, Deep Purple, Black Sabbath, Queen, the Eagles and The Grateful Dead.

A new generation of hard rock bands were on the rise – including Van Halen, AC/DC and Thin Lizzy. There were brilliant acoustic guitar albums from Joni Mitchell, Nick Drake and others. There was the multi-million selling phenomenon Frampton Comes Alive! And from 1977 onwards came a host of punk and post-punk classics from the Pistols, Ramones, Joy Division, Television and The Police.

So get voting for your favourite now! You can vote for as many albums as you like and we promise to count every one of ’em!

The results of the poll will be revealed in issue 360 of Total Guitar, published on July 1.