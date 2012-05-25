Women's Music Summit Announces Special Pricing

The Women's Music Summit has announced that they will be offering discounted pricing for the event through June 30. To reserve your spot and get more information, head here.

The even is scheduled to take place August 29 and 30 at the Full Moon Resort in Big Indian, NY, near Woodstock, and will feature several guest counselors, including: Bibi McGill (Pink, Beyonce), Kaki King, Malina Moye, Marnie Stern, Melissa Auf der Maur (Hole, Smashing Pumpkins), and Meshell Ndegeocello.

Players of all instruments and levels are invited to come together to learn, practice, perform and connect. The week’s events include instructional workshops, master classes, round table panels, group dinners, jam sessions, social gatherings, and much more. All instruments will be covered including guitar, bass, voice, keyboards and drums. Workshops will discuss songwriting, business and promotion as a musician, health and yoga, and more.

Music industry panels will also contribute to discussions about different aspects of the music business. Industry panelists include Laura Taylor of Guitar Center and Laura B. Whitmore, Summit co-producer and columnist for GuitarWorld.com.

"This first of its kind event will enable many women musicians and industry leaders to study, perform and network," Whitmore says. "It's our mission to shine the spotlight on women as performers, instructors, aspiring artists and role models. We want to support and inspire women of all ages and skill levels."

Laura Taylor, Senior Vice President of Operations for Guitar Center, added, “We are very excited to be participating in the very first Women’s Music Summit. It is so important to encourage women to study and perform music and also give them an environment to do so. This is a great opportunity for women musicians of all levels to get together with artists and industry leaders to perform and talk about everything music. This is going to be a great event!”

The Women’s Music Summit offers a high-quality experience, integrating a blend of academic, instructional and social elements, as well as personal interface with the artists - not only at forums, panels, classes, and jam sessions, but also at meal times and throughout evening activities. The Summit is supported by Guitar Center, Dean Markley, Lagunitas Brewery, Guitar World, Guitar Player, Bass Player, Keyboard Magazine and Electronic Musician.

The Women’s Music Summit is part of the Music Masters Camps, a series of weeklong instructional workshops at Full Moon Resort. This year’s programs also include Dweezil Zappa, Ricky Skaggs, Richard Thompson, Medeski Martin & Wood, Todd Rundgren, Paul Gilbert, Umphrey’s McGee and more.

For more information on the Women’s Music Summit, visit womensmusicsummit.com.