NAMM 2022: Yamaha celebrates the 10th anniversary of its THR30II desktop amp with two new-look versions

NAMM 2022: NAMM is usually a cause for celebration in its own right, but this year Yamaha is celebrating something particularly special – the 10th anniversary of its beloved THR30II Wireless desktop guitar amp.

And, in an effort to celebrate the milestone in style, Yamaha has introduced two new-look versions of the portable guitar amp, which arrive in elegant Black and White colorways.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Yamaha ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Yamaha ) Image 1 of 2

Now, despite the new aesthetics, the amps’ sonic palettes remain exactly the same. Not that we’re complaining: we rated the THR30II as one of the best desktop amps on the market. In fact, the only gripe we had with it was that the look might not be for everyone – something that may have been resolved with these two new finishes.

That means, as well as the new colors, you get the same tube amp-style tones and sound-sculpting powers that have won legions of fans over in the past decade.

In practice, the aesthetically revamped THR30IIs feature amp models for electric guitar, acoustic electric guitar and bass guitar, and boast a specifically designed chassis that is said to increase bass response.

Just like the originals, the fresh amps also have Bluetooth support, a Line 6 Relay wireless receiver and a stereo line output for playing in a number of different practice, rehearsal and performing settings.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Yamaha ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Yamaha ) Image 1 of 2

Of the celebratory THR30IIs, Yamaha Product Marketing Manager Dave Milner comments, “Design has always been an important part of the THR story. When creating amplifiers that address how guitarists play at home, we wanted to offer products that fit both physically and aesthetically in those spaces.

“We now provide a choice of colors for the THR30II Wireless amplifier so that even more guitarists can find the perfect match for their style,” he continues. “This is the first time we’ve offered a THR in multiple colors, and it’s another way in which we’re celebrating ten years of THR.”

Both the Black and White Yamaha THR30II are available now for $869.

To find out more, visit Yamaha (opens in new tab).