Zakk Wylde to teach “a complete breakdown” of his signature style in new in-depth online guitar course

Zakk Wylde has partnered with Riffhard for the Zakk Wylde Berzerker Guitar Camp – an in-depth, online guitar course that will see the Black Label Society electric guitar titan break down his signature sound and techniques.

Featuring over 90 video lessons spread across 10 different modules, the course is said to be suitable for beginners and advanced guitarists alike, and will also provide participants tutorials on how to play some of Wylde’s most famous songs and guitar solos from across his career.

Specific songs featured throughout the Berzerker Guitar Camp include Stillborn, No More Tears, Angel of Mercy, Lost Prayer, Suicide Messiah, Mama I’m Coming Home and Losin’ Your Mind.

Aside from the songs, Wylde will also dissect his approach to playing, covering topics such as Palm Muting & Powerchords, Harmonics, Open Chords & Inversions and Scale Basics & Pentatonics.

Further down the line, Wylde will address Diatonic Modes & Licks, Bending & Vibrato, and Arpeggios, Triads & 7th Chords. There will also be dedicated sections for Chicken Picking and Putting It All Together, bringing the overall tuition time to over 12 hours.

A guest tutor – Black Label Society’s Dario Lorina – will also be on hand to offer some of his own advice on how to replicate Wylde’s style.

To allow guitarists to put what they learn into practice, the Riffhard package also offers backing tracks – with and without guitar – as well as guitar tabs provided as PDF and Guitar Pro.

As an added bonus, the Berzerker Guitar Camp is also hosting an additional Wylde solo contest, which awards prizes to those who record the best cover of Stillborn’s solo using the provided backing track.

The prize package includes an orange Wylde-signed Wylde Audio Doom Crew guitar, and EMG Zakk Wylde pickup set – also signed by Wylde – and a Positive Grid Spark Mini amp with custom grille. Everyone who enters the contest will also receive a Positive Grid Bias FX 2 plugin.

“We're gonna be going through a whole bunch of stuff,” Wylde commented. “We're gonna be going through scales, diatonic, pentatonic, intervallic studies, chords, a whole bunch of songs and stuff like that. Nowhere in this course is going to help your bench press or your deadlift and it definitely won't help you pick up any chicks or get a date.”

The Zakk Wylde Berzerker Guitar Camp is scheduled to arrive on October 14, and is available to preorder now for $79.

For more info – and to check out two demo lesson videos on pinch harmonics and the No More Tears solo – head over to Riffhard (opens in new tab).