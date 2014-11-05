Platinum Rush Video Blog #2 — Americana Music Festival

Reporting from the Americana Music Fest in Nashville!

I spoke with Jonah Tolchin after his firey blues-infused explosive set outside of Grimey's Record Store.

One of my favorite things about music is how it connects strangers in a second.

Watch Jonah's face light up when I mention Fats Domino.

He now knows that I know what he knows...and loves.

Tolchin has just released his debut on the Yep Rock label and shares with me the experience and hopes that go along with the venture.

P.S. If you're ever wondering what the best record store in the world is, it's Grimey's. Trust me

Scot Sax knows his way around a solid pop song. The Philadelphia musician has been writing them for years, whether it was with his own bands Wanderlust and Feel, or as a purveyor of hits for singers like Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. It was Sax, in fact, who co-wrote the country duo’s Grammy-winning smash “Like We Never Loved At All.” His catchy “I Am the Summertime,” penned while with the band Bachelor Number One, was featured in the blockbuster “American Pie.” And he’s netted countless TV credits, with song placements in shows like “Ghost Whisperer,” “NCIS,” “CSI: NY” and “Keeping up with the Kardashians.” He toured as a guitarist with Sharon Little throughout North America supporting Robert Plant and Alison Krauss' Raising Sand. His filmmaking debut, the documentary "Platinum Rush," is currently being entered into film festivals worldwide and will premiere in 2015. Sax lives in Nashville with his family.