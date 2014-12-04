Platinum Rush Video Blog #6 — Lucinda Williams

How does a person write song after song that sound like instant-classics?

How does a songwriter figure out the "trick" to writing songs iconic artists want to cover?

Out of a true personal need.

Lucinda Williams' songs are like horses that fly over the usual songwriting hurdles because they don't try to be anything more than what they are: simple truths, easy to sing (and remember) melodies, both set to smoldering grooves.

Check out what she has to say here...

Scot Sax knows his way around a solid pop song. The Philadelphia musician has been writing them for years, whether it was with his own bands Wanderlust and Feel, or as a purveyor of hits for singers like Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. It was Sax, in fact, who co-wrote the country duo’s Grammy-winning smash “Like We Never Loved At All.” His catchy “I Am the Summertime,” penned while with the band Bachelor Number One, was featured in the blockbuster “American Pie.” And he’s netted countless TV credits, with song placements in shows like “Ghost Whisperer,” “NCIS,” “CSI: NY” and “Keeping up with the Kardashians.” He toured as a guitarist with Sharon Little throughout North America supporting Robert Plant and Alison Krauss' Raising Sand. His filmmaking debut, the documentary "Platinum Rush," is currently being entered into film festivals worldwide and will premiere in 2015. Sax lives in Nashville with his family.