Platinum Rush Video Blog #7 — Jim Oblon

One of the most exciting guitarists in Nashville (and beyond) is Jim Oblon.

His latest release Sunset features his own songs as well as re-envisioned classics like "Lucille."

Forging old with new seamlessly is a craft he describes in this interview!

While Jim is equally adept behind the kit (to say the least!), legendary drummer Jim Keltner plays drums on this album.

Jim and his band can be seen and heard at The Foo Bar in Nashville as they continue their buzzing residency on Tuesday nights! www.jimoblon.com

Scot Sax knows his way around a solid pop song. The Philadelphia musician has been writing them for years, whether it was with his own bands Wanderlust and Feel, or as a purveyor of hits for singers like Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. It was Sax, in fact, who co-wrote the country duo’s Grammy-winning smash “Like We Never Loved At All.” His catchy “I Am the Summertime,” penned while with the band Bachelor Number One, was featured in the blockbuster “American Pie.” And he’s netted countless TV credits, with song placements in shows like “Ghost Whisperer,” “NCIS,” “CSI: NY” and “Keeping up with the Kardashians.” He toured as a guitarist with Sharon Little throughout North America supporting Robert Plant and Alison Krauss' Raising Sand. His filmmaking debut, the documentary "Platinum Rush," is currently being entered into film festivals worldwide and will premiere in 2015. Sax lives in Nashville with his family.