Tool’s Adam Jones and Danny Carey serve up surprise prog rock spar to open the Canelo vs. Crawford boxing match
The 75-second performance may have been short – but it came right after the band’s appearance at Black Sabbath’s Back to the Beginning extravaganza
Tool's Adam Jones and Danny Carey lent their musical chops to the Canelo vs. Crawford boxing match on September 13, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, delivering a suitable prog rock spar ahead of the fight.
The very brief performance – 75 seconds in total – sounded like a climactic introduction to a Tool song and made for a rousing start to the highly anticipated fight, which was also streamed on Netflix and saw Crawford win by unanimous decision.
As fitting for such a high-profile affair, Jones brandished his Antique Silverburst Gibson Les Paul as the two virtuosos launched into what sounded like a spontaneous jam, complete with a Tool-style staccato riff and feedback aplenty.
The two recently guested at Black Sabbath's Back to the Beginning extravaganza, alongside their Tool bandmates. Despite signing on late to the festivities, the event saw them perform Forty Six & 2, Ænema – from the 1996 album of the same name – and Black Sabbath's Hand of Doom from 1970's Paranoid.
Speaking about Tony Iommi's influence on his playing in an exclusive interview with Guitar World, Jones said, “Learning later in life that he’s missing parts of his fingers was inspiring because when you’re a kid, and you’re playing guitar, you go, ‘I could never be as good as a real rockstar,’ and here’s a guy that is a professional, a rockstar, and amazing, and he’s missing parts of his fingers. It’s inspiring. It makes you feel like, ‘I can do that.’”
As for Tool's upcoming album, Jones and Maynard James Keenan recently gave fans an update about its progress, stating that they're very much still in the writing process and that one of Jones' riffs is heavily inspired by Black Sabbath.
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.