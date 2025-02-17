“The moment everyone came to see”: blink-182 reunite with Matt Skiba as Tom DeLonge performs with his successor for the first time at LA wildfires benefit show

Blink-182 reunited with Matt Skiba last Thursday (February 13) during an LA Wildfires benefit show, which saw the band's former guitarist/vocalist perform alongside Tom DeLonge for the first time.

Skiba filled in DeLonge’s spot in blink-182 for a few years after 2015 while the Starcaster-wielding guitarist focused on other projects. After Skiba's recruitment, Bored To Death was the band’s first single sans DeLonge.

Skiba, best known elsewhere as the frontman of Alkaline Trio, was a key player in the creation of the song, which has remained part of the band’s live setlist since DeLonge rejoined in 2022.

Fittingly, blink-182 ushered in the reprisal of the band’s classic lineup as Skiba, DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker performed Bored To Death during the gig.

There's clearly no bad blood between Skiba and the man he replaced – and was then replaced by – as they locked in together, before DeLonge put his guitar down to place an arm around his peer mid-performance. The pair embraced at the end of the song, before DeLonge joked that there was “so much sexual tension” in the air.

“The moment everyone came to the @hollywoodpalladium to see: Matt Skiba playing Bored to Death with Tom DeLonge,” one attendee wrote on Instagram. “In 2016, the song was the first single that Blink 182 released featuring Alkaline Trio singer/songwriter Skiba, following the indefinite departure of founding guitarist DeLonge.

“The biggest pop from the crowd tonight was from the moment they hugged after the song.”

blink-182 - Bored to Death with Matt Skiba - live at the Palladium 02/13/2025 4K - YouTube Watch On

Skiba had said he was “truly happy” to see the band’s classic line-up return, even if it came at his expense, adding that he was “truly grateful” for his time in the band.

All money raised from the show will go towards the Pasadena Humane Society, California Fire Department, LAFD Foundation, and ARC Firefighter Fund at the Hollywood Palladium.

“Los Angeles this is a show meant for you,” bass player and vocalist Mark Hoppus said during the show. “Give it up for the firefighters, first responders, the volunteers, and everyone who’s been working so hard to put this city back together – we love you all.”

The LA Wildfires have affected countless musicians, with Iron Maiden’s Adrian Smith and Primus’ Larry LeLonde among those to have lost their homes during the disaster.

Gibson, Fender, Guitar Center, and Spiritbox’s Mike Stringer are among those to have launched initiatives for players affected by the fires, or made donations to various charities, while a host of other benefit shows have made headlines.

There was a female-fronted Nirvana reunion, with St. Vincent and Joan Jett two of the four frontwomen starring, and a John Mayer and Dave Mathews duo performance.