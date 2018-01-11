Dear Guitar Hero: Submit Questions for Rick Springfield

Rick Springfield performs at an iHeart80s Party in Inglewood, California, in 2016. (Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Got a question for your favorite guitarist? Let us be your go-between. The concept is easy—you submit your queries and we pass them on to some of the world's greatest guitarists. Only the sharpest and funniest questions will be used.

This month, we're giving you the chance to ask rocker Rick Springfield anything you want! You can grill him about his upcoming album (The Snake King), his roles on TV's Mission: Magic! and Californication, his experience at Live Aid, "Jessie's Girl," a dog named Lethal Ron, his many vintage guitars or—hey, it really doesn't matter. Nothing's off limits!

Just email your questions to dearguitarhero@guitarworld.com and put "Rick Springfield" in the subject line.

Remember to include your name in the body of the email—so you can get credited in the magazine and impress (and/or) annoy your jealous and stupendous friends!