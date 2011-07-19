Exclusive Video: Asking Alexandria Demonstrate the Guitar Riffs from "To The Stage"

In this exclusive video, Ben Bruce and Cameron Liddell from Asking Alexandria demonstrate how they play their respective guitar parts in the song "To The Stage," which is off their latest album, Reckless & Relentless.

First they play the riffs at regular speed, then they slow them down a bit for everyone following along at home.

Ben from Asking Alexandria and Jake Pitts from Black Veil Brides will be featured on one version of the cover of the September issue of Guitar World magazine, which hits newsstands on July 26. The other version of the September cover features Avenged Sevenfold.

Until -- and after -- that time, be on the lookout for exclusive content, including videos, lessons and greetings, plus tour blogs and other articles -- from bands on this summer's Vans Warped Tour.