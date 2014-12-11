Glenn Proudfoot Shares Transcription of New Song, "Fractals"

Last month, GuitarWorld.com posted the exclusive premiere of "Fractals," a new instrumental track by guitarist and frequent Guitar World contributor Glenn Proudfoot.

Today, we have the sequel, if you will. It's the official transcription of the song, courtesy of Proudfoot.

The song is from his new album, Ineffable, which is available for pre-order through glennproudfoot.com and iTunes.

"Experimenting with chordal shapes can really take your music to another place," says Proudfoot about the brief, tapping-filled track. "I don’t have any rules when it comes to writing or creating, and neither should you. Just keep searching until you find the sound you're after.

"I knew the soundscape I wanted to express here. My focus was to maintain space with this piece while keeping the flow and technicality. This is achieved by the wide intervalic chords and the tapped notes/melody higher up the scale. It creates a real piano-style sound with an ethereal flavor.

"This song was recorded with the Victory 30-watt 'The Countess’ head into a 4x12 box. The amp has such a beautiful, clean sound for such a small wattage. It's incredibly articulate, and the notes just jump out."

The video and track were recorded and produced by Peter "Reggie" Bowman at Screamlouder Productions in Melbourne, Australia.

You can follow Proudfoot on YouTube or Facebook.

Fractals - PDF[1]