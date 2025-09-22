"My first guitar was nasty, old, and cheap. It didn’t have a name on it – they were too embarrassed to put it on, I think!” 7 electric guitar icons on the budget acoustics that shaped their early years

It’s easy to imagine that larger-than-life rock stars are born with an electric guitar in hand, ready to unleash a barrage of thunderous riffs before they’ve even taken their first steps. But you might be surprised to learn that many legendary musicians began their journeys strumming on humble, beginner acoustic guitars - just like the rest of us mere mortals!

From gritty underground clubs to sold-out arenas, these artists cranked up the volume and rocked with their unforgettable anthems and charismatic personas. But it’s their basic acoustic guitar that sparked the magic and kicked off their careers.

In this feature, we’re diving into our print archives to spotlight the electrifying stories of musicians who launched their journeys with just an acoustic guitar in hand. These tales prove that it doesn’t matter which instrument you start on; what truly counts is your passion and dedication to stick with it. Join us as we uncover their stories in their own words, and hopefully give you a healthy dose of inspiration in the process.

Alex Lifeson

(Image credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Alex Lifeson is the mastermind behind the iconic Canadian prog rockers, Rush. Lifeson co-founded the band in 1968 alongside Geddy Lee and Neil Peart and is well known for his innovative playing style that masterfully blends mind-bending riffs and intricate melodies.

It wasn’t much of a guitar – I think it cost $10, which was a whole lot more money then than it is now

His impressive use of guitar effects and diverse techniques helped the band explore various musical landscapes, and while he's certainly no stranger to the acoustic, featuring it heavily on the hit track Closer to the Heart, he is more associated with a slew of Gibson models, such as his Floyd Rose-equipped Les Paul, his snow-white ES-355, and the double-necked EDS-1275.

Speaking in Guitarist issue 0358, Lifeson details when he got his first guitar, saying, “My first guitar was a Kent acoustic; I got it for Christmas in 1966. It wasn’t much of a guitar – I think it cost $10, which was a whole lot more money then than it is now. The strings were very high on the neck, and it was pretty difficult to play – but I loved that thing."

But as much as he loved it, it wouldn't be long until he got his first electric model. "The following year, I begged my parents for an electric guitar, and that’s when I got a Canora that was sort of shaped like a Gretsch Country Gentleman. And that was $59, I remember.”

Speaking on the first song he tackled, the Rush guitarist says he took a swing at a Rolling Stones classic. “I think it was learning (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction by The Stones. I used to come straight home from school and play until dinner time, went downstairs and had dinner, then went upstairs and play till I went to sleep! I couldn’t stop playing.”

Peter Frampton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

My first guitar was nasty, old, and cheap

The Les Paul-wielding Peter Frampton is counted among many as the reason they picked up the instrument. Frampton's career began with the band Humble Pie before he embarked on a successful solo career, and he is most definitely a guitar hero in every sense of the word. Now, while many can't separate the guitar icon from his blacked-out three-pickup Les Paul, like the others in this list, it was an affordable acoustic tenor guitar that gave him his start - and not a very good one at that.

“My first guitar was a nasty, old, and cheap – I think they call it a plectrum guitar [a four-string tenor-style guitar]. It was steel-string and cost about four pounds 10 shillings. It didn’t have a name on it – they were too embarrassed to put it on, I think!”

In the same interview with Guitarist, in issue 0372, Frampton says one of his earliest guitar memories was performing for his peers in his Scout troop. “Well, when I was in the Cub Scouts, they had these proficiency badges – hiking, camping, that sort of thing. And there was this music one, and I thought, I should probably go for this one, it’s an easy one! So I had to stand up in front of the whole Scout troop and play Apache by The Shadows and Travellin’ Light by Cliff Richard."

Lenny Kravitz

(Image credit: Alex Alvarez)

With his signature blend of rock, funk, and soul, Kravitz has been captivating audiences since the early '90s, effortlessly crossing genres and eras. From the infectious groove of "Are You Gonna Go My Way" to the sultry rhythms of "Fly Away," Lenny’s sound is every bit as iconic as his Flying V, which is usually hanging from his shoulder - but the guitarist didn’t always play such a cool guitar. Sure, it was a solid and reliable acoustic, but it certainly wasn't cool.

The first two things were Take Me Home, Country Roads by John Denver, and Smoke On The Water, of course!

“The first guitar that I ever owned was a Yamaha acoustic that my parents bought me from Manny’s in New York in the early 70s," says Kravitz in Total Guitar issue 0220. "It actually had a pickup inside, so you could plug it in,” he continues.

When asked what the first songs were he played on this humble Yamaha, the singer gives a very relatable and rather obvious answer, “The first two things were Take Me Home, Country Roads by John Denver, and Smoke On The Water, of course!”

Michael Schenker

(Image credit: Gary Wolstenholme/Getty Images)

I wasn’t allowed to play it, but I did secretly

Many of your metal idols, such as Kirk Hammett, James Hetfield, Randy Rhoads, and Dimebag Darrell, count Michael Schenker as a major influence on their playing. Born in Germany in 1955, he first gained fame as the lead guitarist for the Scorpions before co-founding the groundbreaking band UFO, where his explosive solos and innovative riffs helped define the sound of the '70s and '80s rock scene.

His black and white, two-toned Flying V is legendary, and it has had many imitators, but playing a flat-top in secret was how Schenker first fell in love with the instrument. Schenker told Guitarist in issue 0366, “My first guitar I wasn’t allowed to touch, because it was a birthday present for my brother – he was 16 and I was nine years old. It eventually became my guitar – I wasn’t allowed to play it, but I did secretly, and then when my brother got his next guitar, I got that one. It was a Framus acoustic guitar – but we added a pickup to it later."

Paul Gilbert

(Image credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

I realised it was actually a small-scale neck, so it was really great for my little nine-year-old hands

This virtuoso is celebrated for his technical prowess, innovative playing style, and seemingly impossible bag of licks. Gilbert rose to fame as the lead guitarist of the iconic band Mr. Big, captivating audiences with his lightning-fast solos and melodic sensibilities - and many of us know him through his incredibly entertaining and downright inspiring educational videos and masterclasses.

But as he tells Guitarist in issue 0303, Gilbert shares that even one of the best shredders on the planet needed to start somewhere, and in Paul's case, it was with an off-brand beginner acoustic guitar. “I had a Stella acoustic guitar that I played for two years. I recently found one just like it on eBay. I realised it was actually a small-scale neck, so it was really great for my little nine-year-old hands.”

Paul continues to tell the story of his early guitar memories, saying, “I figured out the major scale, just using the low E string. Then I figured out the riff from 25 Or 6 To 4 by Chicago, again using only the low E. I learned as many songs as I could, all on the low E. Two years later, I learned about chords. Things began to sound a lot better then.”

Mark Morton

(Image credit: Travis Shinn)

Mark Morton is best known as the guitarist and primary songwriter for the influential American metal band Lamb of God, a force in the heavy music scene since the early 2000s. With his razor-sharp riffs, Morton has played a pivotal role in shaping the band's signature sound, characterized by its blend of groove metal and melodic elements.

Beyond his work with Lamb of God, Morton has ventured into solo music, showcasing his versatility as a guitar player. His solo projects reflect a more personal and diverse musical exploration, blending rock, blues, and even elements of acoustic music.

Getting that guitar was a major turning point – it was like finding the thing you’ve been looking for your whole life

Now, classical guitar is probably as far away from modern metal as you can get, but that's where the Lamb Of God's riffmaster first started. “It was a nylon-string acoustic – a very cheap version of a classical guitar," he tells Guitarist in issue 0353. "I bought that guitar from an ad in a local paper called Trading Post for $15, and I was 12 years old.”

“Getting that guitar was a major turning point – it was like finding the thing you’ve been looking for your whole life," he states proudly. "But I remember trying to figure out how to make it distorted. I thought that distortion, like I heard on Van Halen records, was a technique! That’s how naive I was."

Well, it's fair to say Morton figured out distortion and used it to devastating effect with metal titans Lamb Of God and beyond.

Matt Schofield

(Image credit: Future)

Hailing from the UK, Schofield has carved out a prominent place in the music scene with his soulful playing and innovative approach to guitar work. His distinctive style blends traditional blues influences with modern elements, creating a sound that many of us at Guitar World count as an influence on our own playing.

Schofield's mastery of the guitar is evident in both his electrifying performances and his critically acclaimed albums, which showcase his ability to convey emotion through every note.

When I realised I wanted to play electric guitar, I cut a cheese wedge shape out of the lower bout so I could get up higher!

Typically seen playing S-style guitars, you may not expect the blues master to have gotten his start on a nylon-strung classical. “It was a 3/4-sized classical, and I was about eight," says Schofield. "When I realised I wanted to play electric guitar, I cut a cheese wedge shape out of the lower bout so I could get up higher! Completely ruined it with a hacksaw.”

The image of a young Schofield mutilating his cheap acoustic is certainly a surprise, but what isn't is the guitarist trying to mimic the lead work of BB King. One of his earliest memories is trying to figure out how BB performed his trademark licks. “I think it was trying to figure out how BB King was playing in the middle of the neck, because I’d only been shown some open chords," he tells Guitarist in issue 0294 "I was watching videos, and there was BB playing in the middle and high up on the guitar, and I thought, 'how do you do that?'”

