“Looking forward to seeing what the future holds”: Eric Gales joins Stephen Carpenter, Devin Townsend and Sophie Lloyd in the Kiesel artist ranks – is a signature guitar in the works?

Blues virtuoso Eric Gales has made a surprise switch to Kiesel guitars, joining the likes of Stephen Carpenter, Sophie Lloyd and Devin Townsend in the brand's artist ranks.

That Stratocaster enthusiast has played a range of brands over the years, from Fenders – naturally – to Xotic and Magneto, with whom he released his signature guitar, the Sonnet Raw Dawg II.

Celebrated by the likes of Joe Bonamassa and Buddy Guy – who he recently tapped up for a touching tribute to his late brother – and championed for his singular blues style, Gales makes for a heavyweight addition to the Kiesel roster.

“We’re honored to officially welcome the phenomenal Eric Gales to the Kiesel Guitars artist roster,” the firm says. “His unmatched playing, tone, and passion continue to inspire players around the world.”

“Thank you Kiesel Guitars for welcoming me into the Kiesel family,” Gales adds. “Looking forward to seeing what the future holds.”

Naturally, the news has led to speculation that Gales will release a signature model in the near future. That would surely be Kiesel's most anticipated S-type in years. Only time will tell.

The announcement follows the release of Gales' Seymour Duncan Strat pickups, which have been designed with the company's in-house pickup guru, Maricela ‘MJ’ Juarez.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Last year, Gales explained how Eric Johnson had a huge impact on his pedal philosophy and how he approaches building pedalboards. Following that, footage of a 14-year-old Gales slaying a battle of the bands contest emerged online.

Meanwhile, in a recent conversation with Gibson, Joe Bonamassa said that Gales is the only player he’ll ever fully let loose with when jamming together.

A post shared by Kiesel Guitars (@kieselguitars) A photo posted by on

Earlier this year, Kiesel unveiled an all-new, futuristic metal guitar called the Kyber. The instrument sports aggressive cutaways and a featherlight design in its bid to create “the ultimate modern axe.”

A headless guitar version has since followed, but the likelihood of Gales ripping blues standards on one seems unlikely.