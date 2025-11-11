“These are a total dream for me”: Jacob Collier's 5-string revolution continues with the arrival of 2 new Taylor signature guitars – which make the unique design more accessible than ever

Jacob Collier’ ecosystem of five-string signature guitars has just grown with the arrival of two new Taylor acoustic guitars.

The new GS Mini and concert-sized acoustics expand Collier’s growing presence as a modern day guitar hero, further bringing his unique alternate tuning and boundary-pushing playing philosophy to the masses.

Collier started playing five-string prototypes as early as May 2023, when he was spotted recording Djesse Vol. 4 with an unorthodox Strandberg.

That set in motion something of a five-string revolution. A five-string Taylor soon followed, as did an official release of the Boden JC Djesse. Both were also rolled out as six-string options, but it was the five-string that proved to be the hit – the five-string Strandberg sold out faster than the six-string.

It shows there is clearly an appetite from players to embrace and explore Collier’s guitar playing school of thought – something that has now been furthered by the arrival of the Jacob Collier Academy 22e and GS Mini models.

Of course, they come with five strings, tuned to Collier’s tried-and-trusted DAEAD. The fourths-and-fifths tuning, Collier once told Guitar World, helps him cover more ground with fewer strings to cross, and helps facilitate his playing style with easy-access open chord shapes.

Playability is further supported by the fact both guitars – like his previous models – feature six-string dimensions. That means there is plenty of real estate to move around.

The GS Mini is headlined by a striking rosette design, which sits atop its torrefied Sitka spruce top. Layered sapele is used for the back and sides, while mahogany and West African ebony is used for the neck and fretboard. There are no electronics here, but X-Bracing is present for a rounded natural tone.

At $699, it becomes the most affordable Jacob Collier five-string signature guitar so far, with the previous Taylor weighing in at the $2,799 mark.

The Academy 22e, meanwhile, gets a bit jazzy. It has layered walnut back and sides, a solid walnut top and, rather unusually, a smoked eucalyptus bridge and fretboard. It has some subtle bevels for playing comfort, and comes loaded with Academy Series bracing and Fishman Presys VT electronics. This one is priced at $999.

As for what sets these two models apart, Collier tells Guitar World in a soon-to-be-published interview that each serves a subtle playing purpose.

“The main difference to me is that I can bend these strings [on the GS Mini],” he explains. “I can bend further. I find myself really enjoying that kind of stuff.

“On this one [the Academy 22e], I don't necessarily feel as inclined to do that. But this, you can get into the lower stuff. It’s different tools for different fools.”

"These new 5-string models are a total dream come true for me," Collier adds in a press release. "Each is so distinct in their own right. For them to be accessible to more people, while maintaining the same spirit that inspired the original designs, is a wonder.

“I'm so looking forward to more folks having the opportunity to discover this 5-string world and make their own magic with it."

Head over to Taylor Guitars to find out more.