Kenny Wayne Shepherd Tries to Break Ernie Ball’s New Paradigm Strings

To drive home the concept behind Paradigm, Ernie Ball’s new break-resistant and ultra-durable guitar strings, the company brought in a host of players to try their hand at breaking them. We've already shared clips with Paul Gilbert and John Petrucci, and now the latest contender, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, gets his chance in the video below.

According to Ernie Ball, Paradigm represents the most advanced string technology ever created, and the strings are the first to come with a fully backed guarantee: If they break or rust within 90 days of purchase, Ernie Ball will replace them free of charge.

The strings feature a combination of Ernie Ball’s proprietary Everlast nanotreatment coupled with a breakthrough plasma process that further enhances the corrosion resistance like never before.

For more information, visit ernieball.com.

