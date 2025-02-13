“The experience of our work with Jimmy in a vibrant, electric, mystical, and powerful perspective”: Unreleased Jimmy Page/Rich Robinson composition set to feature in upcoming deluxe version of Jimmy Page & the Black Crowes: Live at the Greek
The newly remastered set, Page says, provides a glimpse of “the full explosive passion and exciting energy of those alchemical moments”
25 years ago, the Black Crowes played a run of generation-bridging, Led Zeppelin-heavy shows with Jimmy Page.
Though the collaboration fizzled out before any studio material was produced, some of their most thunderous live performances were captured for posterity in the 2000 double album, Jimmy Page & the Black Crowes: Live at the Greek.
Now, in celebration of its 25th anniversary, Live at the Greek is set to be given the deluxe reissue treatment.
Produced, mixed, and remastered by Kevin Shirley, the reissue will feature 16 previously unreleased tracks, including a previously unreleased song – titled, appropriately enough, Jam – Rich Robinson and Jimmy Page wrote at a soundcheck.
Ahead of the release, a two-track single has been released – No Speak No Slave, a brand-new video for which can be seen below, and a previously unreleased version of the Zeppelin-via-Sonny Boy Williamson classic Bring It On Home.
“I’m really looking forward to the soon to be available release of Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes material from concerts in 1999,” Page said in a statement. “The new mixes capture the collaboration of those historic encounters and provide the full explosive passion and exciting energy of those alchemical moments.”
“The new Live at the Greek box set brings the whole experience of our work with Jimmy into a vibrant, electric, mystical, and powerful perspective,” added Crowes frontman Chris Robinson. “Hail, hail rock ‘n roll!”
Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson said, in turn, “Going through the shows and putting together the new box set has been such an incredible dive back to that time in our history. It was a once-in-a-lifetime thrill to play these amazing iconic songs with the man who composed them. The sound of the new mixes and extra songs blew me away when I first heard them.”
The 25th anniversary edition of Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes: Live at the Greek will be available as a 6 LP box set with a foldout poster and removable top box, a 3-CD set presented in a six-panel digipak with a foldout poster, and a double LP “Best Of” edition.
Limited to 1,000 copies, the “Best Of” features 15 highlights from the larger album pressed on electric smoke-colored vinyl, and can only be ordered directly from the Black Crowes' website.
Set for release on March 14 via The Orchard, the album as a whole can be pre-ordered here.
Speaking of the Black Crowes and Led Zeppelin, the brothers Robinson recently recruited none other than Slash for a heartfelt cover of the folky Zeppelin classic Going to California at the star-studded FireAid benefit concert.
After thanking the city of Los Angeles's first responders, Chris Robinson said by way of introduction, “We're gonna play something we thought was appropriate for the evening.”
