Black Friday is typically a time to save cash on new gear to enhance your rig – and we’re covering plenty of the best offers round the clock on our Black Friday guitar deals LIVE page – but it’s not all about hardware. In my experience, this time of year also represents the perfect opportunity to invest in your playing as you head into a new year, with big discounts on a range of our highest-rated online guitar lessons services.

The Guitar World testing team have spent hours and hours with a huge range of platforms and some of our top choices have amazing value Black Friday sales running right now. Here's my top picks of the deals so far:

Best online lessons overall Save 89% ($800) Guitar Tricks All Access: was $899 now $99 at Guitar Tricks Think about it: this entire package costs less than a couple of half-hour sessions with a local teacher. For Black Friday, Guitar Tricks is hacking $800 off their annual all-access pass. You aren't just getting the standard year of lessons, either – they're throwing in the Ultimate Beginner Bundle. That means custom practice schedules, jam tracks, ebooks, and bootcamps are all included in your rig. It's a massive $899 package sitting at just $99. If you want to dial in your chops for the rest of the year and straight through 2027, this is the most practical way to pull it off. Read our Guitar Tricks review

Best for content volume Save 70% ($174) TrueFire annual subscription: was $249 now $75 at TrueFire TrueFire has more lessons, tabs and jam tracks than you’ll ever realistically need (like, well over 50,000), along with a selection of well-respected teachers to learn from. We particularly like the slow-mo and looping features, where you can single out a tricky passage and have it repeated slowly until you nail it. This deal will give you a full year of access for only $6.49 per month. That's a huge 70% drop from the usual $20.75 per month. You get 7-days free to give it a whirl and the deal also includes a credit to download an extra course for free. Read our TrueFire review

Best advanced lessons Save 62% ($290) JTC Guitar annual subscription: was $470 now $180 at jtcguitar.com If you’re well into your playing journey you’re probably seeking out online lessons with a little more meat on their bones than the often beginner to intermediate-focused platforms. JTC Guitar is the ideal option for you. It has a lean towards heavier styles, but if that’s your bag, the caliber of tutors on the books is impressive – Jeff Loomis, Gus G and Guthrie Govan all feature on the tutor roster. Their Black Friday deal delivers 62% off their excellent JTC+ annual subscription. That equates to around $178 per year, or around $15 per month (I've converted UK prices to $ here - check your prices locally).



Alternatively, if you just fancy dipping your toe into a few course, you can save 30% with the code BF2026. Read our JTC Guitar review

Best for usability Save 36% ($100) Musora/Guitareo annual aubscription: was $279 now $179 at shop.musora.com A one-year subscription to Guitareo would usually set you back $279, but this 36% saving drops the price by 100 bucks to $179, or around $15 per month. For that you get access to some of the most entertaining, comprehensive and stylish online lessons around. What's crazy is that, a Guitareo subscription is just the half of it. Your one year sub actually gets you access to lessons for a huge range of instrument, including piano, drums and vocals. This one is INSANE value. Read our Guitareo review

But why should you pay to learn online when there are so many video lessons on YouTube? Sure, there’s loads of choice for free online, but in my experience YouTube can’t offer the lesson structure and tutor support that you get with a paid-for subscription. If you’re new to the instrument, it’s particularly important to be guided through those early stages so you don’t miss vital steps, gloss over key techniques or introduce bad habits into your playing.

An online lesson subscription will deliver all of the above via a slick interface and clear learning paths. Many of them also include lessons presented by famous faces and include the option to get direct feedback on your playing from a real tutor.

If you do one thing for your playing in 2027, my advice is that a shiny new bit of gear will only take you so far, whereas a year of high quality, structured lessons (and a little commitment from you) will work wonders.

👇 More Black Friday deals this way