The decades-long kinship between Joe Satriani and Steve Vai is well documented, and the same can be said about their metamorphoses from guitar-playing Long Island teens into internationally renowned six-string icons.

There’s another Long Island guitar player, however, whose relationship with Vai has flown more under the radar.

In the late 1970s, Vai played with a local band called Rayge, whose repertoire mixed originals with covers of the likes of Led Zeppelin, Kiss and David Bowie. On his website, Vai writes that he “had more good times with [Rayge] than any other,” and that the group “played parties, gyms [and] stinky bars” and “got in fights, arrested, car wrecks, laid, all those great adolescent things.”

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Vai left Rayge in 1978 when he enrolled at Berklee College of Music, and the band soon began looking for a replacement. After seeing a newspaper ad placed by the group, a Long Island teen named Al Pitrelli – who would go on to play with Megadeth, Alice Cooper, Savatage and Trans-Siberian Orchestra, among many others – reached out to audition and subsequently got the gig.

Even after leaving for Berklee, Vai kept in touch with his former Rayge band members, and according to Pitrelli, he’d visit the group during breaks from school. “He would come back from Berklee and come listen to his old band, and we became friendly,” Pitrelli recalls.

“He was very complimentary, very supportive. He grabbed my guitar and played, and I'm like, ‘Oh my God. What planet does this dude come from?’ He was on a different level [even] then. We would correspond all the time, and he's the one who said, ‘If I were you, I'd get off Long Island. I think you should go to Berklee’ – and if Steve says something, you listen and do it.”

(Image credit: Ebet Roberts/Getty Images)

Pitrelli took Vai’s advice and enrolled at Berklee in 1983. While there, he remembers helping to spread the word about Vai’s debut album, Flex-Able.

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“We would talk a lot, write letters back and forth,” Pitrelli says. “He put the Flex-Able album out, and he asked [if I] would hang some flyers around Berklee and help him sell the records. I would hang these flyers up, and people are like, ‘You know Steve?’ I didn't know he was becoming the next big thing.”

Vai “would give really good advice,” continues Pitrelli. “He's the one who told me, ‘Make sure you can sight-read better than everybody else,’ and, ‘Always work on your rhythm playing.’

“Obviously, his tenure with [Frank] Zappa put him in a pretty big status, and then he went on to replace Yngwie [Malmsteen] in Alcatrazz, which elevated him further. And then, here he was, playing with David Lee Roth. Mind you, I'm still cutting my teeth, [but] we kept in touch the whole time.”

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When Vai decided to leave the David Lee Roth band to join Whitesnake, Pitrelli was one of the first to know – and for good reason.

“He said to me, ‘I'm done with this. I’m going to recommend you to replace me,’” Pitrelli remembers. “I didn't hear anything about it until one day, [David Lee Roth drummer] Gregg Bissonette called me up and said, ‘Steve recommended you to come play with Roth. Could you get out here?’”

From there, “I learned the entirety of the Van Halen catalog and then the solo Roth catalog,” Pitrelli says, “because if Steve recommends you, you want to go out there and crush it.

“You walk into a room because Steve Vai recommended you, people look at you differently. Then it becomes my responsibility to make sure I don’t disappoint him or them. I made sure that I went out there like, ‘OK, this gig is already mine, and they will not be able to live without me.’”

(Image credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Pitrelli’s audition with Roth took place in June of 1989. “To be given an opportunity to walk into David Lee Roth’s mansion in Pasadena with a guitar over my shoulder, and plug in and play Light Up The Sky, Hot For Teacher, Women In Love, Beautiful Girls, Skyscraper, Yankee Rose? I was like, ‘This is awesome,’” he says.

“I did really, really well. Dave looked at me and goes, ‘Steve was right about you. You're my guy. You're in the band.’”

Pitrelli then flew back to New York, but other than occasional phone calls from Bissonette, he says he didn’t hear from anyone in Roth’s camp for several weeks. “Gregg would call me up like the gentleman he is – ‘No, no; everything's cool, dude’ – but by the middle of July, I was starting to get nervous,” he says.

Alice Cooper’s people called the next day: ‘Steve couldn’t work with us, but he recommended you. Would you like to come out?’

During one call with Bissonette, the drummer told Pitrelli about a recent interaction with Vai and Alice Cooper.

“Alice wanted Steve to be his MD [musical director],” Pitrelli recalls. ”Steve said he’s now in Whitesnake, but there’s this kid on Long Island named Al, who he just recommended to David Lee Roth. He thinks Dave’s going to hire him, but he’s not sure what he’s doing career-wise. Alice’s people called the next day and gave me the same story – ‘Steve couldn’t work with us, but he recommended you. Would you like to come out?’”

Pitrelli subsequently auditioned for Cooper, and he passed with flying colors. “Alice and [manager] Shep Gordon hired me on the spot,” he says. “Then a week later, I think, Bissonette called up and said, ‘Hey, we’re ready to rehearse.’ I was like, ‘I already committed to Alice, but please tell Dave thank you so much. It was a wonderful experience and opportunity, but I think I found a home here with Coop.’”

Pitrelli realizes that neither opportunity would have been possible without Steve Vai. “That’s who Steve was, and to this day, still is,” Pitrelli says. “We speak once or twice a year, and I make a point to say, ‘I've been in this business because of that time you dropped my name. Thank you.’

“I'll never forget him, and I'll never let him forget that, because without Steve, this is a much different conversation – maybe not even a conversation.”