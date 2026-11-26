The past couple of years have been huge for headless guitars. Although Strandberg are the big name in the modern era, brands like Ibanez, Cort, and Sire have all started getting involved, too, proving that guitarists genuinely want these models and it isn’t just another short-lived fad. Right now, there’s a bunch of them on sale at Sweetwater if you want to see what all the fuss is about.

The modern headless guitar was pioneered in 1979 by Ned Steinberger, whose carbon-fiber L2 bass and subsequent "broomstick" GL did away with the headstock as we know and love it. Throughout the 1980s, the futuristic design became a hallmark of rock, pop, and fusion, championed by virtuosos like Eddie Van Halen, Allan Holdsworth, and David Gilmour. Right up until 90s grunge completely killed the movement.

The resurgence has been spearheaded by Ola Strandberg, whose guitar designs have gotten ever more popular amongst guitarists, particularly those in the shred and metal communities. With players like Plini, Jacob Collier, Jake Bowen of Periphery, Jordan Rudess of Dream Theater, and many others picking up the instruments to play live, more and more players are looking to the ergonomics of a headless guitar for live and studio playing.

There’s a shedload of Strandberg guitars available in the Black Friday guitar deals , with discounts hitting an incredible up to $800 off. Here’s all the guitars currently available:

For me, the best starting point if you’re new to headless guitars or want something cheaper is the Strandberg Boden Essential 6; it's the gateway drug to headless guitars. It was the first headless guitar I ever played, and I was instantly hooked on it. The neck profile feels really alien for about five minutes, then the next thing you know, your hands are flying across the fretboard.

It currently has a $200 discount in the Black Friday sales , and earned itself a full five stars out of five in our Strandberg Boden Essential 6 review .

I also recently reviewed the Strandberg Boden Original N2.6T, which has got a ginormous $650 off at the moment . It’s like the Essential, but everything is turned up to the max with better pickups, nicer woods, and a brand-new tremolo design that’s extremely stable. Lightweight and maneuverable, it’s been one of my favorite guitars of the past few years I’ve been hands-on with.

Whatever you think of headless guitars, it looks like they’re here to stay. As someone previously sceptical of headless guitars, I highly recommend trying one out because I think you might just be surprised at how good they are.

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