The past few years have seen a huge rise in portable practice amps, jam-packed with modeling tech and clever speaker systems that give them a much bigger sound than you’d expect. If you want to up your practice regimen in 2027, the Black Friday guitar deals are seriously delivering this year, with 9 discounted mini amps for you to get your hands on.

My personal favorite is the Positive Grid Spark Mini, which is carrying a pretty hefty discount this year. I’ve got one on my desktop, and I love it for quick practice or songwriting sessions when inspiration strikes. You can also bag amps we’ve tested like the Spark Go, Katana Mini, Fender Mustang Micro Plus, Blackstar Fly 3, Earthquaker Devices Easy Listening, and loads more.

I’ve curated all the best deals on portable amps available right now below for you:

Save 30% ($81) Positive Grid Spark Mini Vai: was $269 now $188 at Positive Grid Steve Vai is such a huge fan of Positive Grid’s mini practice amp that he designed his own version, complete with four presets that meet his exacting tonal standards. It also looks the part, boasting a unique burgundy tolex and mandala grille, and comes with a custom-weave burgundy cable. And, of course, it packs all the other Spark Mini features, including Bluetooth audio streaming, AI tones, app tone tweaking, and sound far bigger than its size. You can get the regular Spark Mini for $81 less, but the aesthetics and onboard tones make this our favorite edition of the award-winning mini amp so far. Read more: Positive Grid Spark Mini review Read more Read less ▼

Save 33% ($50) Positive Grid Spark Go: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Positive Grid A minuscule practice amp for the Bluetooth-speaker age, being practically wallet-sized and packing a much louder punch than its size would otherwise suggest. In our 4.5-star review, we said it crammed “an unbelievable amount of functionality into an absurdly tiny, take-anywhere enclosure.” As well as winning us over on its own terms, it won over a host of other amps for the title of best compact desktop guitar amp too. And that was all at its launch price of $149.99. For Black Friday, Positive Grid lopped a third off the RRP, bringing it under $100 and firmly into “great deal” territory. That’s also the lowest price it’s been all year. Read more: Positive Grid Spark Go review Read more Read less ▼

Save 22% ($25) Boss Katana Mini: was $114.99 now $89.99 at Guitar Center The Boss Katana Mini is a great portable practice amp if you want something super simple to use. It’s been superseded by the Mini X, but this older version is still just as great. It’s also well below $100, which makes it superb value for money. We particularly enjoyed the ‘brown’ tone, great for hard rock and metal riffs and leads. Read more: Boss Katana Mini review Read more Read less ▼

Save 44% ($54.96) Laney Ministack Lion: was $124.95 now $69.99 at Sweetwater With actual amp stacks being hilariously antisocial, this Lane Ministack Lion gives you the look of a full stack without the noise complaints. It’s got a significant discount for Black Friday and is a great gifting option for players. It’s obviously not as loud or as full-sounding as some of the options here, but it’ll absolutely do the job if you need a small amp for practice. Read more Read less ▼

Save 14% ($18) Fender Mustang Micro Plus: was $129.99 now $111.99 at Sweetwater Headphone amps have been getting ever more popular, and I think the Fender Mustang Micro Plus is one of the best around at the moment. You need to match it with a pair of wired headphones, but once you do, you’ll unlock some awesome-quality tones. It’s got a display that shows a tuner, meaning you don’t have to connect to an app. It does have a companion app if you want to get deeper into the editing options. Read more: Fender Mustang Micro Plus review Read more Read less ▼

Save 23% ($30) Blackstar Fly 3: was $129.99 now $99.99 at Sweetwater The Blackstar Fly 3 is a little old now, but it’s still one of our favorite practice amps. It’s small and simple, but does the core things really well with some awesome tones. When I tested it, I was really surprised at how versatile it is despite the simple control set. If you want something without the faff of companion apps and Bluetooth, this amp is a steal at just $99. Read more: Blackstar Fly 3 review Read more Read less ▼

Save 16% ($40) Yamaha THR5: was $249.99 now $209.99 at Sweetwater The Yamaha THR5 is the smallest version of the desktop amp that started it all, and it’s still a great-looking and awesome-sounding amp for practicing your guitar. The clean tones are superb, as are the crunch tones, but I have heard better high-gain stuff on other amps. If you want something for lighter stuff, this is a great option. The effects are really great quality, too. It’s just north of $200 at the moment, so if you’re into rock and classic rock, this is the practice amp for you. Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% ($14.85) Earthquaker Devices Easy Listening: was $99 now $84.15 at Sweetwater If you’re a pedalboard user, the Earthquaker Devices Easy Listening might be the best option for practicing with your pedalboard. It’s a super simple pedal that recreates the sound of a Fender 65 Deluxe Reverb, with just a single knob for control. In my testing, it handled a bucketload of gain pedals straight into it with plentiful headroom, and you can run it into an audio interface or use headphones with it. It’s already cheap, but it's down to just $84.15 at Sweetwater in the Black Friday sales. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($30) IK Multimedia Tonex Plug: was $149.99 now $119.99 at IK Multimedia If you’re all about great amp simulations, the IK Multimedia Tonex Plug might be the silent practice option you’ve been looking for. In our review, we found the amp sims to be top-notch, equivalent to much more expensive amp modelers. The battery life was also really long-lasting, so you won’t find yourself needing to recharge partway through a practice session. Read more: IK Multimedia Tonex Plug review Read more Read less ▼

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