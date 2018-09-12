Stream Monday's Live Interview Event with The Joy Formidable Right Here

BackStory Events and Guitar World invite you to join us for the live stream of our exclusive interview with Welsch trio, The Joy Formidable. The interview will take place at 6:00 p.m. EST this Monday, September 17, live from The Cutting Room in New York City.

We’ll talk with Ritzy Bryan, Rhydian Dafydd and Matt Thomas about their upcoming release, AAARTH, their tour with the Foo Fighters, and much more. Featuring a long-form interview, opportunity for audience questions and a short performance.

The band will be interviewed by journalist and singer/songwriter, Laura B. Whitmore. The event is part of the BackStory Events online series and will be live streamed by Guitar World magazine.

To find out more, visit thejoyformidable.com or backstoryevents.com.

The video will appear below once we go live.