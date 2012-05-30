7 Horns 7 Eyes: Beers on the Road

Here are two beer reviews by Zack Uidl and Ryan Wood of 7 Horns 7 Eyes, who are on the Dual Destruction Tour.

Ninkasi’s “Tricerahops”

Review by Zack Uidl

The Ninkasi Tricerahops became an instant favorite the moment I first tried it. It poured out of the tap with a nice amber color and had a nice white head that slowly fades as you are enjoying this brew. Tricerahops has a very pleasant aroma of hops that is complimented by various citrus accents.

This fantastic double IPA, which has a delicious count of 100+ IBUs, is incredibly smooth and full bodied. The bitterness of the hops is brilliantly balanced with numerous perfectly calculated and complimentary flavors of pale malts, some pine and slight hints of citrus. This brew should be on everyone's list of DIPAs that they should try as soon as they can.

Hair of the Dog’s “Blue Dot IPA”

Review by Ryan Wood

Besides its totally bitchin' name, the Hair of the Dog brewery in Portland, Oregon, produces some of the most quality beers around. We literally were impressed by every brew we tried. For the sake of brevity, I'll choose one HOTD brewery pick of the day.

Ladies and gents: The Blue Dot IPA. This incredibly delicious nectar instantly became one of my favorite double IPAs. Hop-alicious with a count of 100 IBUs and a delicious rounded flavor to go with that great IPA bitterness.

Zack Uidl and Ryan Wood are members of 7 Horns 7 Eyes.