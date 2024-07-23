“The all-in-one music creation companion”: Donner’s IR-loaded, FX-equipped Hush-I Pro could be the hi-tech headless travel guitar you actually want

By
published

The latest entry to Donner's Hush range of ultra-portable guitars just got a serious upgrade that could tempt traditionalists

Donner Hush-I Pro
(Image credit: Donner)

Donner has expanded its range of headless electric guitars with the Hush-I Pro – a revised take on the firm’s flagship Hush-I model from 2022 that ushers in some potentially game-changing specs.

Those familiar with Donner’s instruments will recognize the Hush-I Pro’s design, which is spearheaded by a unique detachable body, removable upper and lower body rests, and a headless neck-through design.

Image 1 of 4
Donner Hush-I Pro
(Image credit: Donner)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.