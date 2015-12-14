The DIY Musician: Revive a Line of Vintage 1970s Guitars with a Simple "Buy It Now" on eBay

You'll never know what you'll find on eBay. A seller in the U.K. is auctioning off the factory stockpile from the Dan Armstrong Guitar Company, which has remained untouched since 1974.

The auction contains 41 guitars that can be assembled from the bodies and necks (15 to original spec) along with another 50 bodies, along with pick guards, necks and other parts.

The "Buy It Now" option allows you to snag the whole lot for just over $17,000. The seller is even entertaining best offers and trades for vintage Gibsons or pre-CBS Fenders.

The downside? Shipping is not an option, but if you’re in the U.K., the seller will hand deliver everything to you “for the right price.”

You can place your bid here: Dan Armstrong London Factory Stock Pre-1974, 41 Potential Guitars

And if an entire line of unfinished guitars is out of your budget, I just posted several new cigar box guitars for sale, just in time for Festivus.

Shane Speal is the "King of the Cigar Box Guitar" and the creator of the modern cigar box guitar movement. Hear the music, see the instruments and read about his Cigar Box Guitar Museum at ShaneSpeal.com. Speal's latest album, Holler! is on C. B. Gitty Records.