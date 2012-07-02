Dear Guitar Hero: Submit Your Questions for Justin Sane of Anti-Flag!

Got a question for your favorite guitarist? Let us be your go-between. The concept is easy — you submit your queries and we pass them on to some of the world's greatest guitarists. Only the sharpest and funniest questions will be used.

This month, in honor of Anti-Flag's new CD, The General Strike, we're giving you the chance to ask guitarist Justin Sane anything you want!

Just email your questions to dearguitarhero@guitarworld.com and put "Justin Sane" in the subject line. Remember to include your name in the email body, so you can get credited in the magazine, and impress and annoy your jealous friends!

Check out the lyric video for "1915" from The General Strike below: