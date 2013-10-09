Dear Guitar Hero: Submit Your Questions for Lemmy Kilmister!

Got a question for your favorite guitarist? Let us be your go-between. The concept is easy — you submit your queries and we pass them on to some of the world's greatest guitarists. Only the sharpest and funniest questions will be used.

This month, we're giving you the chance to ask Motorhead's legendary singer/bassist Lemmy Kilmister anything you want! From being a roadie for Jimi Hendrix, to playing in Hawkwind to Motorhead's new record, Aftershock, no part of his career is off limits!

Just email your questions to dearguitarhero@guitarworld.com and put "Lemmy" in the subject line. Remember to include your name in the email body, so you can get credited in the magazine, and impress and annoy your jealous friends!

Photo by Robert John Photography

Motorhead's "Ace of Spades"