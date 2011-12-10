Only $5 for any Bass DVD: Choose Play Rock Bass or Play Heavy Metal Bass

We're three days into our 12 Days of Christmas Sale, and here's today's deal of the day:

Only $5 for any bass DVD, including Play Rock Bass! and How to Play Heavy Metal Bass.

The How to Play Heavy Metal Bass DVD contains more than 70 minutes of lessons, giving you everything you need to know about playing bass in a hard rock band. You'll learn fret-hand techniques, tunings, riffs, fingerpicking and more. Tab files on the disc also include backing tracks for you to play along with.

The Play Rock Bass! DVD gives you everything you need to know to rock the bass like a pro. You'll learn fingerstyle, how to read tab, fretboard patterns, how to play rock grooves, amplification tips, essential theory and much more.

For more information about the DVDs or to order, head to the Guitar World Online Store.