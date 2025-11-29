This is the perfect time to be a beginner or young guitarist – you can currently score more than $250 off our fave entry guitars from Squier, Epiphone, Yamaha and more

You know the score. Black Friday and Cyber Weekend is the best time to get started on your playing journey. Why? Well, because there are some serious savings to be had on the best beginner guitars – acoustic and electric, natch – and best guitars for kids across a range of generous retailers.

Of course, there’s a lot of noise out there, and it’s hard to sieve out the great from the good. But don’t fret, I’ve done the leg work for you and brought together the best beginner guitars and best guitars for kids that we (read: my esteemed Guitar World colleagues and I) rate the most.

We have a bunch of goodies here. We have a Squier Classic Vibe '50s Strat with $100 off, our top-rated Yamaha Pacifica PAC112V for just $309.99, and even a Squier Mini Strat for a tasty $169.

Bassists, we haven't forgot about you: there's a sub-$150 Squier Debut Precision Bass at Amazon and even a Player II Jazz Bass with $140 off.

And, of course, we'll keep this page up-to-date as we find more deals, so keep this tab open.

Let's get into it...

Beginner electric guitar deals

Bargain Buy Save 15% ($30) Squier Mini Stratocaster: was $199 now $169 at Musician's Friend Read more Read less ▼ This mini Stratocaster is a great buy for the new guitar player, or just someone who wants a good quality travel electric. The small scale makes it ideal for younger children, adults with smaller hands, or anyone who prefers the compact feel of a short-scale guitar. With a sweet $30 off the price at Musician's Friend, it's a great buy for beginner guitar players.

Save 31% ($180) Squier Hello Kitty Stratocaster: was $579.99 now $399.99 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ The Squier Hello Kitty Stratocaster is a cult classic that has become a genuine favorite among all manner of players for its bold looks and stripped-back spec. Used prices went through the roof a few years ago, but move quickly and you can snap one up for under $400 at Sweetwater.

Beginner bass guitars

Save 20% ($32) Squier Debut Precision Bass: was $163 now $131 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ For the beginner bass player in your life (or you yourself, if you’ve yet to take the plunge), you can’t say fairer than the Debut. It captures the P-Bass vibe at a bargain price, with that trademark split-coil pickup and an easy-playing comfortable neck. In our review, we noted you might need to give it a bit of TLC when it comes to string height, but with 20% off the usual price, you can afford a quality setup. Read more: Squier Debut Precision Bass review

Save 17% ($140) Fender Player II Jazz Bass: was $839 now $699 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ How often do you see a discount on Fender’s perennially popular Player II range? Hardly ever. But for Black Friday, Guitar Center is clearing out this limited-edition British Racing Green beauty with $140 off. Player Series Alnico 5 single coils deliver that cutting Jazz tone, while a satin-finished neck with rolled fingerboard edges makes for a comfortable, ahem, player. Did we mention that finish? This deal won’t hang around long.