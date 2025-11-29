This is the perfect time to be a beginner or young guitarist – you can currently score more than $250 off our fave entry guitars from Squier, Epiphone, Yamaha and more

News
By published

Some of our favorite beginner guitars – electrics and basses – have been given some healthy discounts for Black Friday

Squier Classic Vibe Stratocaster
(Image credit: Squier)
Jump To:

You know the score. Black Friday and Cyber Weekend is the best time to get started on your playing journey. Why? Well, because there are some serious savings to be had on the best beginner guitars – acoustic and electric, natch – and best guitars for kids across a range of generous retailers.

Of course, there’s a lot of noise out there, and it’s hard to sieve out the great from the good. But don’t fret, I’ve done the leg work for you and brought together the best beginner guitars and best guitars for kids that we (read: my esteemed Guitar World colleagues and I) rate the most.

Beginner electric guitar deals

Squier Classic Vibe ’50s Stratocaster
Save 22% ($100)
Squier Classic Vibe ’50s Stratocaster: was $449.99 now $349.99 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

This ‘50s-style Strat gives crisp alnico pickups, a vintage-tint maple neck and classic tremolo, exactly the tone and feel you want in a beginner’s first serious guitar. It comes with a bunch of essential extras such as a strap, bag and cable, and it also looks properly smart in this Surf Green finish! Read our full 4.5-star review.

View Deal
Yamaha Pacifica PAC112V
Save 14% ($50)
Yamaha Pacifica PAC112V: was $359.99 now $309.99 at Sweetwater Sound
Read moreRead less

With a lightweight alder body, maple neck, Alnico V pickups and a coil-split humbucker, this guitar delivers everything in one attractive, tonally versatile package which is ideal for learners. It’s available in a load of colours, but we love this Sonic Blue finish. Read our full 5-star review.

View Deal
Gretsch G2420 Streamliner Hollowbody
Save 6% ($30)
Gretsch G2420 Streamliner Hollowbody: was $529.99 now $499.99 at Sweetwater Sound
Read moreRead less

A full-hollow maple body and Broad’Tron BT-3S humbuckers (with coil-split) give warm jazz tones, bright rock chording and classy sustain, perfect for beginners who want something soulful and versatile. Read our full 4.5-star review.

View Deal
Squier Mini Stratocaster
Bargain Buy
Save 15% ($30)
Squier Mini Stratocaster: was $199 now $169 at Musician's Friend
Read moreRead less

This mini Stratocaster is a great buy for the new guitar player, or just someone who wants a good quality travel electric. The small scale makes it ideal for younger children, adults with smaller hands, or anyone who prefers the compact feel of a short-scale guitar. With a sweet $30 off the price at Musician's Friend, it's a great buy for beginner guitar players.

View Deal
Squier Hello Kitty Stratocaster
Save 31% ($180)
Squier Hello Kitty Stratocaster: was $579.99 now $399.99 at Sweetwater Sound
Read moreRead less

The Squier Hello Kitty Stratocaster is a cult classic that has become a genuine favorite among all manner of players for its bold looks and stripped-back spec. Used prices went through the roof a few years ago, but move quickly and you can snap one up for under $400 at Sweetwater.

View Deal

Beginner bass guitars

Squier Debut Precision Bass
Save 20% ($32)
Squier Debut Precision Bass: was $163 now $131 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

For the beginner bass player in your life (or you yourself, if you’ve yet to take the plunge), you can’t say fairer than the Debut. It captures the P-Bass vibe at a bargain price, with that trademark split-coil pickup and an easy-playing comfortable neck. In our review, we noted you might need to give it a bit of TLC when it comes to string height, but with 20% off the usual price, you can afford a quality setup.

Read more: Squier Debut Precision Bass review

View Deal
Fender Player II Jazz Bass
Save 17% ($140)
Fender Player II Jazz Bass: was $839 now $699 at Guitar Center
Read moreRead less

How often do you see a discount on Fender’s perennially popular Player II range? Hardly ever. But for Black Friday, Guitar Center is clearing out this limited-edition British Racing Green beauty with $140 off. Player Series Alnico 5 single coils deliver that cutting Jazz tone, while a satin-finished neck with rolled fingerboard edges makes for a comfortable, ahem, player. Did we mention that finish? This deal won’t hang around long.

View Deal
Matt Owen
Matt Owen
News Editor, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is the GuitarWorld.com News Editor, and has been writing and editing for the site for five years. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 19 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. During his GW career, he’s interviewed Peter Frampton, Zakk Wylde, Tosin Abasi, Matteo Mancuso and more, and has profiled the CEOs of Guitar Center and Fender.

When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt performs with indie rock duo Esme Emerson, and has previously opened for the likes of Ed Sheeran, Keane, Japanese House and Good Neighbours.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.